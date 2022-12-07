ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with "escalating consequences" if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Article continues below this ad. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her...
OREGON STATE
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Article continues below this ad. Rep. Joe...
FLORIDA STATE
Prosecutor: No evidence hiding in wrongful conviction case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge won't sanction the city's top prosecutor after Missouri's attorney general accused her of concealing evidence in her effort to overturn the conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder he contends he didn't commit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police on Thursday released video from body and squad car cameras that they said shows an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul officer and the man he fatally shot, but the family of the dead man said the images fell short of their calls for full transparency.
SAINT PAUL, MN

