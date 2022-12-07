Current Records: Wright State 5-4; Western Kentucky 7-1 The Wright State Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to right the ship.

