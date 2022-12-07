ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt sees veteran defensive lineman announce entry into transfer portal

Malik Langham is the latest Vanderbilt player to announce his entry into the transfer portal, and this time he did it on Instagram. The veteran defender, who began his career at Florida for one season, played in all 12 games this year, and started in 8 games. He made 13 tackles with 0.5 TFLs this year, including a season-best 4 tackles at Georgia.
Western Kentucky vs. Wright State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Wright State 5-4; Western Kentucky 7-1 The Wright State Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to right the ship.
Another Hard Fought Loss for the Colonels

After beginning the year 2-0 with wins over Muhlenberg County and Oldham County, the Colonels of Christian County now sit at 2-2. Tuesday it was a tough loss to Madisonville on the Colonels home floor and Friday night another loss as home, 62-61 to Paducah Tilghman. There were plenty of...
Colonels’ Late Rally Not Enough In Loss to Tilghman

After going down to the wire in a narrow loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team found itself in need of another fourth-quarter rally against visiting Paducah Tilghman on Friday. However, with a chance to win in the final seconds, the Colonels came up...
Glasgow Rallies to Hand Lady Rebels First Loss

The Todd Central Lady Rebels came up just short of getting off to the program’s best start in more than 25 years Thursday night. The Glasgow Lady Scotties used an 11-2 run to open the 4th quarter to come from behind and take a 44-40 win over the Lady Rebels, handing them their first loss of the season.
WKU hosts their Fall 2022 Commencement Recognition Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday, Dec. 9 Western Kentucky University hosted its Fall Commencement Recognition Ceremony for the Fall 2022 graduates. Fellow graduates and their families packed E. A Diddle Arena to celebrate their achievements. Beginning this morning the Potter College of Arts & Letters and the College of Education...
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high...
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
Bremen church community making progress on missionary hall

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - As night turned to day on Dec. 11, 2021, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church parishioner Harold Morris could only bear witness to the devastation. “It was frightening if you were here after it happened, because everything was flattened out,” Morris said. Both Morris and Wayne Drake...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kristin Cartwright

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kristin Cartwright tragically lost her father, Mark Yoho, to kidney disease in April 2019. She had just successfully defended her Master’s thesis at Western Kentucky University that morning and was able to share that triumph with him before he passed away that night. “Mark,...
Next round of rain arrives Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds proved to be pesky Friday, producing some patchy drizzle at times. Clouds linger into Saturday with more showers coming as a new system arrives. Another wave of low pressure rides into the region Saturday. Look for light rain to break out late morning,...
Dry skies and sunshine headed our way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning there could areas with patchy fog, temperatures will start off in the upper-40s. Those skies will gradually become clear as the day progresses finally bringing us some much needed sunshine Sunday afternoon into Monday! We are tracking some rain though mid-week. Monday will...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
