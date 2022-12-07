Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sees veteran defensive lineman announce entry into transfer portal
Malik Langham is the latest Vanderbilt player to announce his entry into the transfer portal, and this time he did it on Instagram. The veteran defender, who began his career at Florida for one season, played in all 12 games this year, and started in 8 games. He made 13 tackles with 0.5 TFLs this year, including a season-best 4 tackles at Georgia.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant named as potential option for Purdue head coaching job
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach was named as an option this week to replace Jeff Brohm as the Purdue Boilermakers’ head coach. Brohm left Purdue this week to become the new head coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer at ESPN who covers college...
CBS Sports
Western Kentucky vs. Wright State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Wright State 5-4; Western Kentucky 7-1 The Wright State Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to right the ship.
whopam.com
Another Hard Fought Loss for the Colonels
After beginning the year 2-0 with wins over Muhlenberg County and Oldham County, the Colonels of Christian County now sit at 2-2. Tuesday it was a tough loss to Madisonville on the Colonels home floor and Friday night another loss as home, 62-61 to Paducah Tilghman. There were plenty of...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels’ Late Rally Not Enough In Loss to Tilghman
After going down to the wire in a narrow loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team found itself in need of another fourth-quarter rally against visiting Paducah Tilghman on Friday. However, with a chance to win in the final seconds, the Colonels came up...
yoursportsedge.com
Glasgow Rallies to Hand Lady Rebels First Loss
The Todd Central Lady Rebels came up just short of getting off to the program’s best start in more than 25 years Thursday night. The Glasgow Lady Scotties used an 11-2 run to open the 4th quarter to come from behind and take a 44-40 win over the Lady Rebels, handing them their first loss of the season.
WBKO
WKU hosts their Fall 2022 Commencement Recognition Ceremony
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday, Dec. 9 Western Kentucky University hosted its Fall Commencement Recognition Ceremony for the Fall 2022 graduates. Fellow graduates and their families packed E. A Diddle Arena to celebrate their achievements. Beginning this morning the Potter College of Arts & Letters and the College of Education...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high...
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
clarksvillenow.com
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
WBKO
Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
WBKO
Bremen church community making progress on missionary hall
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - As night turned to day on Dec. 11, 2021, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church parishioner Harold Morris could only bear witness to the devastation. “It was frightening if you were here after it happened, because everything was flattened out,” Morris said. Both Morris and Wayne Drake...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kristin Cartwright
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kristin Cartwright tragically lost her father, Mark Yoho, to kidney disease in April 2019. She had just successfully defended her Master’s thesis at Western Kentucky University that morning and was able to share that triumph with him before he passed away that night. “Mark,...
WBKO
Next round of rain arrives Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds proved to be pesky Friday, producing some patchy drizzle at times. Clouds linger into Saturday with more showers coming as a new system arrives. Another wave of low pressure rides into the region Saturday. Look for light rain to break out late morning,...
spectrumnews1.com
Western Kentucky University transforms an old mall into an innovation hub
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sam Ford has focused on innovating organizations for many years. Now, he’s working with Western Kentucky University to transform the Bowling Green Mall — the first-ever mall in the city. But unlike its predecessor, this re-imagined space doesn’t have retail stores. The 20-acre...
WBKO
Dry skies and sunshine headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning there could areas with patchy fog, temperatures will start off in the upper-40s. Those skies will gradually become clear as the day progresses finally bringing us some much needed sunshine Sunday afternoon into Monday! We are tracking some rain though mid-week. Monday will...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
