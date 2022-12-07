Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his...
Referee Craig Wrolstad's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Broncos game
9-year veteran NFL referee Craig Wrolstad and his crew have been assigned as the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos according to Football Zebras. Wrolstad was promoted from field judge to referee in 2014 and has officiated seven Chiefs games (combined regular-season...
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival
The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years. With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History
Caleb Williams of USC is the latest Black Heisman trophy winner. Here's a full list of all Black Heisman trophy winners Ernie Davis first won the coveted award in 1961. The post Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC Sports
T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Report: Momentum growing for NFL action against Daniel Snyder
After another bad week for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, NFL owners may be moving closer to a resolution regarding the franchise. A source believes there is growing momentum among owners to force Snyder out if he does not sell first, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Owners could prod Snyder on whether any sale is making progress, and if not, could seek to nudge the process along.
NBC Sports
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports
Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ struggles: It’s all self-inflicted
Maxx Crosby says the Raiders have no one to blame but themselves for the way they keep losing close games. Crosby, the Raiders defensive end who added another sack on Thursday night to give him 11.5 this season, said after the Raiders’ 17-16 loss that they had every opportunity to close the Rams out and failed to do so.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Matt Milano out of practice again, Dion Dawkins remains limited
The second Bills injury report of the week looks a lot like the first. Linebacker Matt Milano was one of four players to miss practice on Wednesday and he remained off the field on Thursday as well. Milano is dealing with a knee injury and another missed practice on Friday won’t bode well for his chances of playing against the Jets.
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”
Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Will Eagles extend Jalen Hurts between end of regular season and first playoff game?
The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement extended from two years to three the minimum period for extending the contracts of draft picks. Technically, the extension can be signed upon completion of a player’s third regular season. Since then, no team has signed a player in the window between the end...
