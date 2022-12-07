Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (quad, calf) is active for Week 14 on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Jacobs was previously listed as questionable, but there never seemed to be any real concern about his status. However, Jacobs has racked up 121 touches the past four games, so the Raiders may limit his workload on a short week if they are in a positive game script. Rookie Zamir White will likely be the primary beneficiary if that's the case. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Raiders are favored by 6.5 points over the Rams on Thursday night.

2 DAYS AGO