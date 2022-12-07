Read full article on original website
One Way Brock Purdy Improves the 49ers Over Jimmy Garoppolo
There is at least one way that Brock Purdy improves the 49ers on offense over Jimmy Garoppolo.
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Watch: Another ridiculous Davante Adams one-handed grab, Raiders go for opening TD vs Rams
It didn’t take long for Davante Adams to do Davante Adams type things to start Thursday Night Football against the Rams. Specifically, the first pass of the game. Two Josh Jacobs runs to start things off brought up third and five. Then Davante Adams lined up out right with Jalen Ramsey in coverage and Derek Carr was going for him all the way.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
Josh Jacobs (quad, calf) active Thursday for Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (quad, calf) is active for Week 14 on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Jacobs was previously listed as questionable, but there never seemed to be any real concern about his status. However, Jacobs has racked up 121 touches the past four games, so the Raiders may limit his workload on a short week if they are in a positive game script. Rookie Zamir White will likely be the primary beneficiary if that's the case. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Raiders are favored by 6.5 points over the Rams on Thursday night.
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable for Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos. Toney continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will have a chance to return to action after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to see 5.0 targets against Denver.
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
Week 14 NFL betting picks - winners, spread, total
Week 14 of the season began with a shocking come-from-behind win by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with new quarterback Baker Mayfield over the Las Vegas Raiders. Between Sunday and Monday, there are only 12 games left on the schedule. If you are thinking of making any wagers...
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision
So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury
The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
Giants trade for Sabol, lose heap of players in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — As hard as they try, front offices cannot control the timing of most offseason moves, and sometimes that leads to interesting moments. The Giants love the opportunities presented by the Rule 5 Draft, and on Wednesday, they struck again. If you ignore the fact that he was an addition made on the same day that Aaron Judge chose to go elsewhere — and you should — there’s a lot to like about Blake Sabol.
Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty During Rams vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders was capped by a 98-yard downfield march from Baker Mayfield. In it, Mayfield needed just one minute and 35 seconds to find Van Jefferson in the end zone for a dagger touchdown. But did the Rams receive a lucky ...
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
