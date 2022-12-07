ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Conservatives ramp up pressure on McConnell to block spending bill

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1cyA_0jaz7tLI00

Senate conservatives are trying to tighten the screws on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and other GOP colleagues in hopes of blocking a year-end omnibus spending bill, threatening to drag out the floor debate right up until Christmas if necessary.

The new push from conservatives to instead pass a stop-gap spending bill freezing federal spending levels until next year, when Republicans will control the House, comes the day after Republican candidate Herschel Walker lost in the Georgia Senate runoff.

That loss expanded Democrats’ Senate majority in the next Congress and marked the latest GOP disappointment of the midterm election cycle, which Republicans entered with high hopes of recapturing the Senate.

Senate Republican Steering Committee Chairman Mike Lee (R-Utah) argued Wednesday that Republican leaders will break nearly three decades of precedent if they agree to an omnibus spending package in the lame-duck after a chamber of Congress has flipped control.

“With regard to the spending bill, it’s important to remember that since 1994 we’ve seen control of the House of Representatives shift from one party to another four times since 1994. In each of those instances, there was no omnibus passed by Congress following the election leading to that shift,” he said. “It didn’t happen because it shouldn’t happen.”

“The voters have spoken and [when] control of the House of Representatives shifts, there’s an understandable desire on part of the incoming members and especially on the part of those who elected them [that] you’re not going to have spending decisions by the outgoing Congress that was just voted out of office,” Lee argued.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said, “this has got to stop.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Congress has “abdicated our duty” to hold the “power of the purse.”

“We abdicated by letting all the spending be thrown into one bill. This is going to happen again,” Paul said. “Dec. 16, Dec. 18, we’re going to get a 3,000 page bill that will be given to us an hour or two before [coming to the floor.] No one will read it, no one will know what [is in it] but what is a guarantee is that it will add over $1 trillion in debt next year.”

Lee and Paul both declined to rule out raising procedural objections that could drag out the Senate floor debate on an omnibus right up until — or past — Christmas.

“I’m not going to rule that out. I usually don’t signal in advance precise procedural strategies that I might deploy but I’m not going to rule that one out,” Lee told The Hill.

Paul also declined to preview what he might do on the floor but also reserved the right to raise procedural objections to bog down a year-end spending package.

“Some of that depends on where we are in the whole debate process but I’m not very happy about it and someone needs to stand up and say this is a terrible way to run government,” Paul told The Hill.

“This is why we have $31 trillion debt,” he said. “It’s inexcusable to have 3,000-page bills dropped on our desk that nobody has time to read that don’t go through a budgetary process or appropriations process.”

Lee, Paul and Scott joined three other Senate Republican colleagues in sending a letter to McConnell Wednesday to “express our strong opposition to passing the Pelosi-Schumer spending bill in the lame-duck,” referring to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who will step down from her leadership post at the end of the year.

“For the Senate to ram through a so-called ‘omnibus’ bill — which would fund the entirety of the Pelosi-Schumer spending agenda through most of next year — would utterly disempower the new Republican House from enacting our shared priorities,” they wrote.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) also signed the letter.

Despite the push from conservatives to pass a continue resolution instead of an omnibus, McConnell has stated his preference for passing one large bill that wraps all the annual spending bills into one large package.

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) told reporters Wednesday that he is continuing to negotiate with the panel’s chairman, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), in hopes of reaching a deal setting the top line spending numbers for the omnibus. Both Shelby and Leahy are retiring at the end of the year.

“Right now we’re probably $25 billion, $26 billion” apart from Democrats on where the top-line spending number should be, Shelby said.

“That’s a lot of money,” he added. “It’s something we maybe could work to yes on. I hope we could. I just talked to Leahy.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 85

Richard
2d ago

isn't it time that the elected officials start to work for the middle class. let them do for them instead of the big business.

Reply(6)
15
JD Custom
3d ago

Give them the first loss from that ancient move bycutting their pay and benefits.There are more people working and paying taxes to pay these depts than ever before, they need to keep their paws out of the till and take care of the peoples business like they were elected to do.

Reply
7
Kathy Bumgardner
2d ago

economy doing better inflation. down gAS prices down . AMERICANS HELD IN RUSSIA ARE BACK IN THE USA , STUDENT LOANS BEING FORGIVEN... MILITARY BEGINNING TO BE TAken care of .. and trumps going to face jail time... LIFE IS GOOD!

Reply(1)
11
Related
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy