Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal
The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Western Michigan Running Back Transfer, Two-Time 1,000 Yard Rusher to visit OSU
One of the most productive running backs in the country the last two seasons is set to take an official visit this weekend at Oklahoma State as two-time 1,000-plus yard rusher Sean Tyler, a Western Michigan transfer, will be in town to tour the campus and facilities, 247Sports reports. Tyler...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
WWMTCw
Meet WMU's new head football coach Lance Taylor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University officially introduced its new head football coach Lance Taylor on Friday afternoon at Heritage Hall. Taylor is the 17th head coach in program history. The 41 year old told WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae that the Western job was the best job in...
WXYZ
Western Michigan hires Louisville OC Lance Taylor to lead football program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to lead its football program. Athletic director Dan Bartholomae made the announcement Thursday. The 41-year-old Taylor coached running backs for three seasons each at Notre Dame and Stanford. He was also an assistant at Appalachian State...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
WWMTCw
Western Michigan University names new head football coach
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — That didn't take long at all. Just ten days after it was announced that Tim Lester was fired from their football program, Western Michigan University named their 17th new head football coach Thursday. A Mt. Vernon, Alabama native, Lance Taylor, 41, will be leading the Broncos...
wkzo.com
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
5th Quarter Scoreboard: Boys and girls teams in full swing with an intense rematch
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Full-fledged high schools hoops are back tonight. Last week the girls kicked off the 5th Quarter basketball season, but this week, we’re loaded with a full schedule of both boys and girls games. Our Big Game is being played in Portland and not only is it a battle between two CMAC […]
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area
The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Comments / 1