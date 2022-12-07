ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Meet WMU's new head football coach Lance Taylor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University officially introduced its new head football coach Lance Taylor on Friday afternoon at Heritage Hall. Taylor is the 17th head coach in program history. The 41 year old told WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae that the Western job was the best job in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WXYZ

Western Michigan hires Louisville OC Lance Taylor to lead football program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to lead its football program. Athletic director Dan Bartholomae made the announcement Thursday. The 41-year-old Taylor coached running backs for three seasons each at Notre Dame and Stanford. He was also an assistant at Appalachian State...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Western Michigan University names new head football coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — That didn't take long at all. Just ten days after it was announced that Tim Lester was fired from their football program, Western Michigan University named their 17th new head football coach Thursday. A Mt. Vernon, Alabama native, Lance Taylor, 41, will be leading the Broncos...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Ice cream customers flock to the chicken

When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
1077 WRKR

5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area

The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy