ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Can big data save the ocean?

By Henry Ruhl, Ph.D., and Mary K. Miller, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq0UM_0jaz7mPR00

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuaries, a crowning conservation achievement akin to National Parks. Places with this designation protect 620,000 square miles of beautiful and diverse ocean and Great Lakes habitats for future generations. By protecting ecosystems and sustainable fisheries, as well as promoting tourism and recreational opportunities, the sanctuaries and other coastal habitats contribute $160 billion to the $373 billion blue economy, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates. Sanctuary managers are turning to new information technology to identify emerging threats to ocean life caused by the absorption of excess heat and carbon dioxide produced by human industrial activity.

From 2014-2015, a massive marine heat wave, dubbed “the blob,” developed in the Gulf of Alaska and spread down the West Coast triggering a cascade of harmful events from Washington to Southern California. Higher ocean temperatures can stress ecosystems by decreasing marine productivity and oxygen levels and disrupting the balance of microscopic algal species, called phytoplankton, to favor harmful species. Some toxic algae produce high levels of a neurotoxin that accumulates in the marine food chain — including important shellfish species such as mussels, clams and crabs — and poisons shellfish-consuming marine mammals and humans.

The most severe harmful algal bloom (HAB) ever recorded in Monterey Bay and along the West Coast occurred in the aftermath of the blob and led to the closure of the West Coast Dungeness crab season, costing the fishery some $100 million. The marine heat wave also contributed to a 95 percent decline in coastal kelp forests in California and Oregon and the loss of countless seabirds, sea lions and whales.

The severity of the 2015 marine heat wave took the oceanographic community by surprise; no climate records or forecasts had predicted such a devastating event on the West Coast. Seven years on, fishery scientists and ecologists are still working to document and understand the long-term impacts of heat-laden waters on important and productive marine ecosystems and develop strategies to provide early-warning alerts and forecasts and to develop effective habitat restoration.

Monitoring marine life is difficult, as marine plants and animals are usually hidden from view below the ocean’s surface. Plankton, which feed ocean food webs and can cause harmful algal blooms, are microscopic and spread in three dimensions with the tides and currents. Whales and other marine mammals come to the surface to breathe, but can swim hundreds of miles in a day, making their detection a hit-or-miss affair. Sharks and turtles along with large, commercially valuable fish traverse ocean basins to feed and mate. Kelp forests canopies are visible on the surface, but life among the fronds and on the seafloor is typically hidden to all but the occasional scuba diver.

To meet this challenge, teams of engineers, oceanographers and biologists have been working on new and expanding technologies to document and study life in the changing ocean and advance our understanding of the ways that physical and biological systems interact. Autonomous observing systems have the potential to contribute to expansive biological datasets that are otherwise scant or unavailable to scientists and marine managers.

These new technologies include eDNA, which uses adapted genome technology to detect the molecular presence of species through fragments of DNA left in the water column. Like forensic scientists on the scene of a crime, autonomous eDNA sampling from a ship or robotic underwater vehicle can detect if whales have been nearby or whether an area is a biodiversity hotspot and worthy of becoming a marine sanctuary.

Another promising new tool is the Imaging FlowCytobot (IFCB), a robotic microscope that photographs and counts individual phytoplankton cells and, using artificial intelligence similar to facial recognition software, identifies individual harmful and beneficial species in near real time. Other biological observing platforms deploy underwater cameras and ocean sound recordings, which can detect nearby fish schools and distant whales as well as tagged sharks and seals that carry a sensor package to record their movements and the physical environment they swim through. Data from these animal oceanographers is even being relayed by satellite to improve daily weather forecasts.

This wealth of biological data is being added to a growing worldwide database of physical and geochemical observations. These data come from continuously operated buoys, ocean gliders and drones, ship-based data collection, cabled ocean-floor observatories and other environmental sensors. The devices record oceanographic and biogeochemical conditions in real time including temperature, salinity, currents, oxygen and dissolved carbon dioxide that can lead to harmful ocean acidification.

Like all “big data,” these observational datasets hold great promise for understanding complex systems and forecasting future scenarios. For marine scientists, this can mean the prediction of individual events, like a coming marine heat wave or harmful algal bloom, or the creeping impacts of warming ocean temperatures and ocean acidification on marine ecosystems and fisheries. But this emerging informational wealth is running a race against the growing use of and damage to ocean resources. Harnessing trillions of observations into actionable science and conservation depends on making datasets accessible, interoperable and translatable into visualizations, tools and forecasts that decision-makers, scientists and the public can use to change humanity’s relationship to the ocean and help us become more sustainable and responsible in our actions. Ocean data will be critical in determining optimum locations for offshore wind farms and measuring how wind turbines affect fisheries and ocean life.

Biological data can also help sanctuary managers monitor the effectiveness of ecosystem restoration, including the Northern California kelp forests. Scientists there are monitoring kelp canopies using satellites and drones as well as identifying refuge locations where divers can plant and protect kelp from over-predation, giving the forests an opportunity to grow and regain their former range. While continuing to monitor the ecosystem and environmental conditions by traditional methods, eDNA can detect the presence and relative abundances of predators and kelp-grazers and track the health of the underwater forest.

On both local and global scales, these maturing marine life observing capabilities will provide critical information to continue protecting and managing important marine resources and to find new ocean-based solutions to mitigate global environmental change.

Henry Ruhl, Ph.D., is director of the Central and Northern California Ocean Observing System (CeNCOOS), a regional association of the national Integrated Ocean Observing System. Ruhl is also an investigator in the Marine Biodiversity Observation Network (MBON) and other related initiatives.

Mary K. Miller is a science and environment writer and emeritus program director for environmental science at the San Francisco Exploratorium. She works closely with the ocean observing and conservation communities in California and serves on the board of CeNCOOS and the Sanctuary Advisory Council for the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast

ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
OREGON STATE
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
CNET

Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark

Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
CNET

Scientists Stumble on Shark Graveyard at Bottom of Indian Ocean

At the bottom of the Indian Ocean, at a depth of more than 17,000 feet, lies a shark graveyard. The elasmobranch cemetery, discovered in October by scientists aboard an Australian research vessel, contained more than 750 fossilized shark teeth, representing both modern and ancient sharks. The surprising find was made...
CBS Denver

Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades

Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching."   The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point

Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
HAWAII STATE
Phys.org

New research shows people, wildlife, and marine environment benefit when island-ocean connections are restored

Restoring and rewilding islands that have been decimated by damaging invasive species provides benefits to not only the terrestrial ecosystem but to coastal and marine environments as well. Linking land and sea through coordinated conservation efforts may offer unrealized and amplified benefits for biodiversity, human well-being, climate resilience and ocean health, and provides a microcosm for the untapped potential of ecosystem restoration on a larger scale. This new era of conservation focuses on the interconnectedness of all ecosystems, rather than pursuing individual pieces through siloed efforts.
natureworldnews.com

Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows

A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy