ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana sues TikTok over data security, targeting children with mature content

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KUpS_0jaz7kdz00

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) filed two lawsuits against TikTok under the state’s consumer protection laws this week, alleging the platform deceived users about mature content and the Chinese government’s ability to access user data.

The first complaint alleges that TikTok misleadingly markets itself as appropriate for children ages 13 to 17 in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store despite abundant mature content. The second lawsuit asserts that the video-hosting platform, which is owned by Chinese-based ByteDance, deceived consumers to believe their information is protected from the Chinese Communist Party.

Both suits seek to prevent TikTok from continuing its allegedly deceptive practices and demand civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

“In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets,” Rokita said in a statement. “At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users. We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways.”

The platform has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers and U.S. officials for its ties to Beijing, and the Biden administration remains in negotiations over a security deal with the platform.

TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter declined to comment specifically on the lawsuits but in a statement stressed the platform’s security features.

“We build youth well-being into our policies, limit features by age, empower parents with tools and resources and continue to invest in new ways to enjoy content based on age-appropriateness or family comfort,” she said. “We are also confident that we’re on a path in our negotiations with the U.S. government to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns, and we have already made significant strides toward implementing those solutions.”

Rokita’s concerns over Americans’ data on TikTok has been shared by many officials, including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell this week that parents should be worried about their kids’ privacy on the platform given the Chinese government connections.

But the lawsuit over TikTok’s descriptions on Apple and Google’s app stores add an additional layer of concern by Rokita to children’s safety on the platform, arguing that TikTok’s claims of “infrequent” and “mild” references to drugs, sexual content and profanity are downplayed to increase the platform’s user base among teens.

TikTok advertises an age rating of 12+ in the Apple App Store and teen on the Google Play Store, meaning the content is generally suitable ages 13 and up. Rokita’s lawsuit argues the only appropriate rating in Apple’s store is 17+.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules

Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
The Independent

FBI ‘extremely concerned’ by TikTok

The head of the FBI has said that he is “extremely concerned” about the perceived national security threat posed by TikTok.FBI Director Christopher Wray told US lawmakers that the Chinese-owned app could be used in a variety of ways to compromise the security of users, or even influence the way they vote or perceive certain issues.“We do have national security concerns at least from the FBI’s end about TikTok,” Mr Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday.“They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users. Or...
Apple Insider

How to use Advanced Data Protection & Apple's other new security features

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Learn how to start using Apple's Advanced Data Protection feature and what you can expect from Apple's other privacy-related announcements. Apple recently announced a trip of new privacy and security features designed to help...
People

Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
The Hill

Former Twitter employees file class-action lawsuit, alleging company targeted women in layoffs

Two female former Twitter employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that layoffs that happened following Elon Musk’s acquisition disproportionately targeted women.  Carolina Strifling and Willow Turkal filed their complaint on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of San Francisco on behalf of themselves and other female employees…
Android Police

How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
Ars Technica

Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules

Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
The Hill

Biden administration drafting order to clarify space rules: report

The Biden administration is reportedly working on an executive order to clarify the rules for private companies to launch rockets into space. Reuters first reported, citing U.S. officials familiar with the effort, that an order being drafted would streamline approval for private rocket launches and is part of an administration effort to provide legal and regulatory…
Engadget

Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy

Twitter's long-running effort to fight COVID-19 misinformation is at an end, at least for now. As Twitter users and CNN noticed, the social media firm has quietly updated its transparency site to reveal that it stopped enforcing its COVID misinformation policy on November 23rd. It's not clear if the company will restore any accounts banned for sharing misinformation as part of Elon Musk's planned amnesty, but this indicates that the company won't suspend further users or delete content including falsehoods about the coronavirus or vaccines.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy