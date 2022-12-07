Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify truck, trailer and driver involved in a fatal crash in Timonium
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help identifying a pickup truck, trailer and its driver that were involved in a fatal car crash on Sept. 1st in Timonium. Police said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at W. Seminary Ave and Roundtop Court. Investigators...
Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate
Transit advocates seek link between staffing challenges and the Baltimore region's unreliable bus and rail service The post Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
CBS News
North Point State Park trail loop named after former Maryland governor's chief of staff
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park to the former chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. according to state officials. The trail loop is named after Baltimore native and resident Steven Kreseski who worked for three years...
gctalon.org
Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test
The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Breaking down Maryland's cut of the American Rescue Act funding
Hundreds of billions in government bail money is making its way to state and city bank accounts. But what are leaders choosing to spend your tax dollars on?. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined the morning show. He's following the money and seeing where it's ending up.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say
LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland
Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
Nottingham MD
Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests
Advocates: Costs associated with expanding offshore wind production would be more than offset by the eventual savings and environmental and public health benefits The post Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Fifteen Of 18 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 18 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Fifteen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.
Bay Journal
Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River
Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
foxbaltimore.com
Victim's family says Syed case should get redo because of violation of victim's rights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The attorney for the brother of Hae Min Lee argued in a new filing that the Maryland Court of Special Appeals should grant a new hearing in the Adnan Syed case because the victim's rights were violated. Syed's case gained nationwide notoriety because of the "Serial"...
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WTOP
Maryland court upholds murder conviction in 2017 stabbing of Black student
The man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 stabbing of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III on the campus of University of Maryland in College Park will stay in prison. Sean Urbanski’s first-degree murder conviction was upheld by Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals, in an opinion issued Wednesday.
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
mocoshow.com
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?
A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
