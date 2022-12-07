ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

gctalon.org

Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test

The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
foxbaltimore.com

Breaking down Maryland's cut of the American Rescue Act funding

Hundreds of billions in government bail money is making its way to state and city bank accounts. But what are leaders choosing to spend your tax dollars on?. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined the morning show. He's following the money and seeing where it's ending up.
foxbaltimore.com

Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say

LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland

Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
Nottingham MD

Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
Bay Journal

Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River

Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
mocoshow.com

What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?

A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
