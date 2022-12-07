Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO