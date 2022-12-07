Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Mt. Shasta Ski Park delays opening of new ski lift due to unsafe weather conditions
REDDING. Calif. — Planning on going skiing? If so then you are in luck because Mt. Shasta Ski Park has officially opened their park as of today. Thanks to snow from winter storms, this is the earliest the Ski Park has ever opened. After preparing to open their brand...
activenorcal.com
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
2news.com
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
Oregon winter 2022 storm tracker: Interactive map shows snow forecast
This winter, exclusively for subscribers, OregonLive has introduced an easy-to-use interactive map designed to show you exactly how much snow you can expect to pile up where you live and work during the next 48 hours. Developed in partnership with a meteorological consulting firm, OregonLive’s map runs data from the...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Chain checks on almost all Northstate routes due to winter weather
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 9, 9 PM:. Caltrans officials said there are chain checks throughout the Northstate due to winter weather. District 2 officials announced roads are being affected near Burney, Mt Shasta, Old Station and Weaverville. Chain screenings are currently in place on northbound Interstate 5 at...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Dec. 9 – Winter Storm Warning, 5-8 Inches of Snow Expected In Next 24 Hours in the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Post Register
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday
Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 10:00 P.M. THURSDAY
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected with up to 10 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area includes...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
radiokenai.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
krcrtv.com
CHP urges Northstate drivers to remain cautious as winter storms approach
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The weekend will bring significant valley rain and mountain snow in the form of two storm systems sweeping through the Northstate, creating particularly hazardous road conditions. For many rural communities, the standard advice of staying off the roads altogether can be challenging. Accordingly, the best practice...
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THURSDAY ABOVE 2,000 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with 6 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area...
KTVZ
Get ready for snow!!
We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
