WHEELING, W.Va. — The 32nd annual Christmas giveaway by the Bethlehem Apostolic Church returns Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. It is one of the church’s biggest giveaways of the year. Kids get to feel the Christmas spirit as they pick out their toys, take home some food and get an outfit to go with it. Last year, they helped more than 500 people. They hope to do the same again.

BETHLEHEM, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO