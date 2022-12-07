Read full article on original website
Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
Salvation Army Red Kettle drives ongoing in local West Virginia counties
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As Christmas inches closer, The Salvation Army is giving its final push for doing the most good. This week is an important one for The Salvation Army to get all of the donations they need for Christmas programs. One being the Coats for Kids program, where they have given out 358 coats already and eager to accept more.
Graham honored for service to veteran's groups
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham, who will be leaving office after 19 years at the end of the month, was presented Thursday with an honor from the Jefferson County Veterans Association. "I wish the veterans all the best of luck in everything they need,” Graham...
Hundreds come out to see Santa in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — St. Francis Xavier Church in Moundsville hosted their second annual breakfast with Santa Saturday morning. Over 280 kids stopped for a free breakfast which also included a gift for every child, a letters to Santa. The event saw a big increase in participants from last...
City of Wheeling again offering Food for Fines
WHEELING, W.Va. — In light of the holidays, Wheeling will once again be doing its Food for Fines initiative. If you have received a parking ticket of $10 from December 1 through January 1, then you can donate five non-perishable food items in exchange of paying. These canned good...
Tea Party brings Charles Dickens literacy to Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County hosted a Charles Dickens inspired tea party as a way to bring the community together. The event featured Charles Dickens trivia, Victorian games, as well as a presentation on the history of teas. This is not the...
Centre Wheeling to house temporary winter shelter
WHEELING, W.Va. — As the start of winter is creeping upon us, the overnight shelter for the homeless in Wheeling is preparing for its opening day. After several months of searching for a place to host the temporary winter shelter, it has finally been found in Centre Wheeling. Catholic...
Nativity Scene brings out emotion in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Ash Avenue in Moundsville looked a little different this evening as some familiar elements to a well known story took to the streets. "To actually see flesh and blood portray it, it adds a human element to it. It brings it alive," Ash Avenue Church of God Pastor CJ Plogger said.
Incomplete computer work causing havoc for Marshall County Assessor, staff
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A long-standing issue with the state has been brewing in the Marshall County Assessor’s Office, and officials want something done about it. The state tax office implemented a new computer system in May called ias World. The problem is that not all of the software has been fully completed in the county offices creating havoc for the assessors.
Belmont County Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign out in full force
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Salvation Army is conducting its Red Kettle Challenge this year trying to raise the most money in the United States. From 3-7 p.m. Maj. Louis Patrick and Maj. Norma Patrick with be out ringing their bell at the St. Clairsville Walmart. Santa, refreshments and snacks will be provided. All funds received will matched by a private donor.
EGCC, Ascent Resources partner to aid Toys for Tots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the holiday season, but some families could be struggling to buy toys for under the tree. Thursday at Eastern Gateway Community College, Ascent Resources and the Ohio Oil and Gas Association partnered for their 7th Toys for Tots toy distribution. The company works...
Ohio Valley Health Center continues to help area residents
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Health Center in Steubenville is always looking to help people in the community that need it most. It serves as a primary care provider at no expense. "We see people who have uncontrolled diabetes, uncontrolled blood pressure, sometimes they don't know they have...
Carrollton BOE meets in wake of indictments of now ex-superintendent, others in district
CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carrollton Board of Education conducted an emergency meeting Friday after three members within the school was indicted on charges, including money laundering. One of the individuals involved is Superintendent David Quattrochi. Friday was the first time the board met since Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac,...
Hancock County pondering own economic development source
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Hancock County Commissioner Eron Chek brought up the idea Thursday of creating a new source for economic development for the county. Commissioners noted it's been years since the county has had an in-house organization for that purpose and the Business Development Corporation currently oversees Hancock. The BDC also oversees economic development in Brooke County, so a new corporation would be able to focus solely on Hancock County.
Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
Bethlehem Apostolic Church Christmas giveaway set for Dec. 17
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 32nd annual Christmas giveaway by the Bethlehem Apostolic Church returns Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. It is one of the church’s biggest giveaways of the year. Kids get to feel the Christmas spirit as they pick out their toys, take home some food and get an outfit to go with it. Last year, they helped more than 500 people. They hope to do the same again.
'Shop With a Cop' returns to the Walmart in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Walmart in Steubenville was the place to be Thursday evening, as local police departments and students from Indian Creek Schools gathered to put on the annual 'Shop with a Cop.'. After donations from both the Mingo Junction Police Department and Walmart itself, the annual 'Shop...
Toys 4 Toronto helping kids have joyous Christmas
TORONTO, Ohio — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, it can be a little bit tough, especially when trying to find gifts to put under your tree. Now, local organizations are teaming up to give toys for the kids. "Inflation has really hit...
Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
