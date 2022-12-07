ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year and people are finally able to breathe that sigh of relief at the gas pump. “It’s helping out tremendously, tremendously,” said Michael Lewis, a customer filling up his car for $3.09 a gallon. “What it takes me to fill up now versus what it took me to fill up this time last year, it’s ridiculous, it cost me $80 to fill up my car.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO