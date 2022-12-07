Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanokers breathe sigh of relief at falling gas prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year and people are finally able to breathe that sigh of relief at the gas pump. “It’s helping out tremendously, tremendously,” said Michael Lewis, a customer filling up his car for $3.09 a gallon. “What it takes me to fill up now versus what it took me to fill up this time last year, it’s ridiculous, it cost me $80 to fill up my car.”
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 P.M.:. Drivers on I-81 Friday evening can continue to expect delays due to emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Emergency roadwork is happening at mile marker 137 to repair a large pothole, VDOT said. A right lane closure was expected to be in place...
WSET
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
WSLS
VDOT: Lane closures to cause delays on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in the New River Valley should expect delays for another week on Route 460, according to VDOT. VDOT staff said Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews work in the area.
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
Smith Mountain Eagle
RV site expansion OK’d
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday, Nov. 28, to approve two special use permits that would expand the Halesford Harbor Campground, despite opposition from many residents speaking at public hearings. Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC, on behalf of Stewart Garland, requested to establish a “campground” use through...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
wfirnews.com
Fire in Mount Pleasant area of Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded last night around 7pm in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Crews found fire and smoke from a mobile home. It was under control in 30 minutes. The mobile home was not occupied at the time. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damages at $50,000 and reports that the fire is still under investigation.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet
A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WDBJ7.com
Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Broadband for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland Counties is in the works. Gigabeam’s Fiber optic cables will be attached to Appalachian Power’s existing poles. Construction on this project will begin soon with internet expected in 2023 or 2024.
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
WDBJ7.com
BWX Technologies to make TRISO nuclear fuel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nuclear innovation and manufacturing company announced it’s producing a new fuel product. BWX Technologies announced the Lynchburg facility will make TRISO nuclear fuel. The Department of Energy says TRISO fuel is “the most robust nuclear fuel on Earth.”. “There’s an absorbent layer...
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
wfxrtv.com
Boys High School Basketball - Cave Spring at Northside
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak in the Cave Spring Knights 57-38. Boys High School Basketball – Cave Spring at Northside. ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak...
wfxrtv.com
Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
WDBJ7.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
Comments / 0