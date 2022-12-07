ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

wfxrtv.com

Roanokers breathe sigh of relief at falling gas prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year and people are finally able to breathe that sigh of relief at the gas pump. “It’s helping out tremendously, tremendously,” said Michael Lewis, a customer filling up his car for $3.09 a gallon. “What it takes me to fill up now versus what it took me to fill up this time last year, it’s ridiculous, it cost me $80 to fill up my car.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

RV site expansion OK’d

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday, Nov. 28, to approve two special use permits that would expand the Halesford Harbor Campground, despite opposition from many residents speaking at public hearings. Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC, on behalf of Stewart Garland, requested to establish a “campground” use through...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire in Mount Pleasant area of Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded last night around 7pm in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Crews found fire and smoke from a mobile home. It was under control in 30 minutes. The mobile home was not occupied at the time. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damages at $50,000 and reports that the fire is still under investigation.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet

A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

BWX Technologies to make TRISO nuclear fuel

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nuclear innovation and manufacturing company announced it’s producing a new fuel product. BWX Technologies announced the Lynchburg facility will make TRISO nuclear fuel. The Department of Energy says TRISO fuel is “the most robust nuclear fuel on Earth.”. “There’s an absorbent layer...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Boys High School Basketball - Cave Spring at Northside

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak in the Cave Spring Knights 57-38. Boys High School Basketball – Cave Spring at Northside. ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Radford Police Captain arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
RADFORD, VA

