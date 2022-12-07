ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’

CNN — A Black middle school student told CNN he was angry when his teacher, a White man, told his class that his race “is the superior one.”. Videos of the conversation in a Pflugerville, Texas, classroom were posted on social media last week. The teacher seen in the video has been fired, according to Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Fatherly

Turn A Stubborn Toddler Into A Helper With These Magic Words

Certainly we all remember that feeling of being a kid and balking at almost any request for help, simply on principal. I remember rejecting all kinds of opportunities to do good things that I’d enjoy — helping my mother decorate a cake or entertain my sister while my parents were trying to work — simply because as a kid, you identify strange opportunities to be the master of your own destiny. For a stubborn toddler navigating their world, this — surprise, surprise — often includes flat-out refusing to do almost anything asked of you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy