Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’
CNN — A Black middle school student told CNN he was angry when his teacher, a White man, told his class that his race “is the superior one.”. Videos of the conversation in a Pflugerville, Texas, classroom were posted on social media last week. The teacher seen in the video has been fired, according to Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian.
TODAY.com
A paramedic responded to a car crash. Later, she learned the dying victim was her daughter
A paramedic cared for a teenage car crash victim who was so badly injured she was unrecognizable, then later learned the victim was her own daughter, who died from her injuries. EMT worker Jayme Erickson of Alberta, Canada shared her "profound, unimaginable sadness" over the death of her 18-year-old daughter...
Turn A Stubborn Toddler Into A Helper With These Magic Words
Certainly we all remember that feeling of being a kid and balking at almost any request for help, simply on principal. I remember rejecting all kinds of opportunities to do good things that I’d enjoy — helping my mother decorate a cake or entertain my sister while my parents were trying to work — simply because as a kid, you identify strange opportunities to be the master of your own destiny. For a stubborn toddler navigating their world, this — surprise, surprise — often includes flat-out refusing to do almost anything asked of you.
Fury as Mom Bans Daughter's Friend From House Over 'Rude' Comment
A mother refusing to let her daughter's friend come over for a sleepover unless she apologizes has been criticized online.
Texas bill would ban kids from social media
A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would increase the minimum age to use social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from 13 to 18. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) filed the bill this week.
Comments / 0