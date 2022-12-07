ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Man convicted in Las Vegas Chinatown waiter shooting gets prison sentence

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man convicted of shooting a Chinatown waiter multiple times during a robbery attempt last year has received his prison sentence. Judge Joe Bonaventure on Monday sentenced Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, to seven to 18 years in prison. Gaston-Anderson had reached a plea agreement last month...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man wanted in connection to commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a commercial robbery. On Tuesday, at about 1:42 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery at a business near the 1400 Block of South Rainbow Blvd. Authorities said the suspect entered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found with trauma at intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from blunt-force trauma at a North Las Vegas intersection last week. Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on a report of an injured person at Craig Road and Berg Street, just east of Losee Road, North Las Vegas Police said in a news release.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
1 person dead after five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported just after 6 a.m. at Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue, where Eastern Avenue terminates, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on I-15 near Moapa Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a crash on a highway near Moapa Valley, Nevada. The incident happened on December 4, 2022, at around 9 p.m. on the I-15, north of mile marker 104. According to Nevada State Police, a black Chevrolet Van was disabled on...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police seek missing 73-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Madeline Haferkamp. She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Haferkamp was last seen on November 25 near the 5500 block of Bisset Avenue, near Patrick Lane and Lindell...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV

