Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 1

KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

North Puget Sound gray whales begin to return for the season

Little Patch, a gray whale known for arriving early to Puget Sound to feed on shrimp, has once again returned several months before the other whales. Orca Network Whale Sighting Network staff member Rachel Haight spotted him on Monday off Whidbey Island. Little Patch, CRC53, has arrived in December for the past two years, about two months earlier than when the Puget Sound gray whales typically start arriving.
KOMO News

How to test your tire tread ahead of winter driving conditions

SEATTLE, Wash. — As winter weather returns to western Washington, it's a good time to make sure everything on your vehicle is functioning properly -- including your tires. The old way to test your tires was to put a penny in the tread and if you could still see Abe Lincoln's head, that was a signal it may be time to get new tires. AAA has updated that test, though. Now, they recommend using a quarter to see if the tread touches George Washington's head.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
News Talk KIT

10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal

Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
WASHINGTON STATE

