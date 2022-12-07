Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Residents in favor of more security officers in Penns Valley School District
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Residents in the Penns Valley School District are overwhelmingly in favor of the school district hiring school security officers. After town hall meetings this fall, the district sent out a survey and close to 84 percent of the nearly 425 who responded want security officers in the Penns Valley schools.
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden said, with union officials standing behind him. “It’s about finding a dignified retirement.” The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said. It comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he signed into law in 2021. “This matters,” Biden said. “This matters for workers ... This matters for their spouses, this matters for their mothers and fathers who they’re taking care of ... It matters for the country.”
Legislature approval of $85M for QLine trolley elicits negative responses
(The Center Square) – Prominent free-market proponents in Michigan are speaking out against the $85 million appropriation approved Thursday to fund Detroit’s QLine trolley over the next 17 years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she will sign the $5 million annual QLine subsidy passed by the Legislature during its last session of 2022 – before Democrats exercise their newly-elected majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. The free trolley service transports riders along 12 stops on Woodward Avenue from Motor City’s cultural center...
