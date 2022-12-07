WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden said, with union officials standing behind him. “It’s about finding a dignified retirement.” The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said. It comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he signed into law in 2021. “This matters,” Biden said. “This matters for workers ... This matters for their spouses, this matters for their mothers and fathers who they’re taking care of ... It matters for the country.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO