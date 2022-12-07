Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Blues’ Thomas, Kyrou Living up to Big Contracts
After a slow start to the season for newly-extended St. Louis Blues stars Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, the young duo is starting to turn the corner and proving that they were worth the eight-year $65 million contract they signed in the offseason. The Blues put their future stock in...
NHL
LAK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Kings on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game began, captain Nick Suzuki was honored for winning the Molson Cup in November. The Kings enjoyed a strong start in the opening frame. Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Preds Drop 3-2 Decision to Senators at Home
Nashville Unable to Mount a Comeback After Ottawa Scores Twice in Third Period. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored one goal apiece, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Trenin got Nashville on the board first late in the second period,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
SEESAW BATTLE
Flames respond with a great effort against Leafs, but fall in OT. It wasn't a one- or two-player problem in Columbus. Everyone had to be better. And in Darryl Sutter's remarks following that disappointing, 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, the Flames' top players wore the brunt of the criticism.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'COMPETITION IS HEALTHY'
What was talked about following a 5-4 OT loss to the Leafs. "Well, that's one thing I learned a long time ago. When you're in Chicago all those years, when you come into Toronto, you know what goes on. I won't say nothin' more." ON ADDING PHILLIPS TO THE LINEUP:
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
FLAMES FALL SHORT
The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Trailing 2-0, the Flames went on...
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
'SPECIAL-TYPE PLAYER'
Kadri fired up to face Leafs as Flames look to bounce back from last night. Clearly, after last night's effort, the Flames have another gear they can get to. So, in a game like this - with the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs waiting on the other side - manufactured emotion has no place.
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Predators 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's victory over Nashville on Thursday. One of the keys to the Lightning's good start this season has been their ability to avoid losing streaks. They dropped their third and fourth games of the regular season, but haven't lost consecutive games since. In this contest against Nashville, they once again responded well after a loss. They delivered a (mostly) solid performance in the 5-2 victory.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, McDavid look to extend streaks for Wild, Oilers
Thompson looking to stay hot for Sabres; Blue Jackets' Gaudreau to face Flames for first time. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Streaking Kaprizov, McDavid clash.
NHL
CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Chiasson stars on, off ice
Brandon forward, teammates helped saved man in distress in 'heroic' gesture. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Crosby's three points lift Penguins past Sabres for fifth win in row
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to five games by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Kris Letang, who returned to the lineup 12 days after having a stroke, led Pittsburgh with 22:14...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets bounce back in big way in win over Calgary
Columbus rebounded to play a solid game and extinguish the Flames. The Blue Jackets needed a bounce back after Wednesday's tough loss to Buffalo and got it Friday night in a 3-1 victory over visting Calgary. Columbus got an early goal from Patrik Laine, a second-period tally from Eric Robinson and an empty-net goal from Sean Kuraly plus a solid performance from Elvis Merzlikins in net to get the victory.
Yardbarker
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Stars
DALLAS -- David Perron scored the game-tying goal in the second period of his 1,000th career NHL game, but the Detroit Red Wings fell, 3-2, in overtime to the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center. Captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the...
NHL
Islanders score six, cool off Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- Brock Nelson scored two goals, and the New York Islanders held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's a big win," Nelson said. "We kind of felt like we wanted to come out and play a strong game."
Comments / 0