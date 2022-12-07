Read full article on original website
Who will stick? Predictions for Rule 5 picks
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft returned to the Winter Meetings last Wednesday in San Diego after the 2021 edition was canceled due to last offseason’s work stoppage.
Mock Draft: Crews leads first round
The new Draft Top 100 Prospects list is out, so now we should be ready to project the first round of the 2023 Draft, right?. Jim Callis has broken down the Draft class and now it’s time to see who is going to go where in the first round. With the usual caveat that much will change between now and July, this projection is based on if teams were selecting right now. And I enlisted the assistance of a scouting director, who discussed players and trends that teams (and the other scouting directors) sometimes follow when it comes time to make their top pick.
10 trade candidates who could soon be on the move
During the past few weeks, we’ve seen most of the marquee free agents come off the board, with more than $3 billion in contracts signed by five dozen players. Tuesday night, Carlos Correa became the latest star to land a megadeal, agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, who were finally able to acquire the face-of-the-franchise type of player they had been seeking. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Lorenzen joins Tigers on 1-year deal (source)
Hours after the Tigers officially announced the signing of one veteran starting pitcher, they’ve added another, agreeing to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Tigers have not confirmed the deal, which includes $1.5 million in...
Dodgers play long game with trade for Feyereisen
LOS ANGELES -- While other teams in the National League continue to make splashes in the trade and free-agent markets, the Dodgers have remained patient, instead making deals to help improve the margins of their roster. On Wednesday, the Dodgers swung a trade with the Rays to acquire right-handed reliever...
Scouting reports for four new A's prospects
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Draft: No. 44 overall (second round), 2016, Braves. Scouting report: Muller brings a strong four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that consistently hits...
Lots of top prospects to appear at Cubs Convention
CHICAGO -- During the final homestand of the season, the Cubs hosted a group of prospects at Wrigley Field before the arrival of the offseason. It was a chance for them to soak in the atmosphere of what could one day be their home ballpark. "We definitely go out on...
Where things stand for Cubs after big deals around MLB
CHICAGO -- Before exiting the Winter Meetings last week, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer learned that All-Star catcher Willson Contreras had signed a five-year deal with the rival Cardinals. Contreras' departure was expected, but the news once again highlighted Chicago's need for offense. "We'll certainly be active and...
Red Sox president talks 'difficult' loss of Bogaerts
BOSTON -- Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy grew up roughly a mile away from Fenway Park. The fact that fans are upset about Xander Bogaerts exercising his rights as a free agent and signing an 11-year, $280-million contract with the Padres didn’t catch him off guard. Kennedy, of all...
How does Correa's signing impact Crawford?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants had plenty of holes entering this offseason, but shortstop wasn’t necessarily one of them. Brandon Crawford was coming off a down year, but he played brilliant defense down the stretch, stoking optimism that he’d be able to return to form in 2023, the final year of the two-year, $32 million extension he signed in August '21.
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
A new Boyd embarks on second chapter with Tigers
DETROIT -- The voice, the optimism, the team-first mentality, the belief that his best baseball is ahead, it all sounded familiar as Matthew Boyd talked on a Zoom call with reporters about his return to the Tigers. For a minute, it was like he had never left. “I believe this...
With no more shift, look for this player to rake
On Sept. 25, Corey Seager stepped to the plate against Cleveland’s Aaron Civale, and laced a hard-hit line drive to right field at 108 mph off the bat. This particular combination of exit velocity and launch angle has been a hit nearly 90 percent of the time since 2015; throw in the fact that it was hit to short right field, and it had been a hit for pretty much the entirety of baseball history before the last decade.
What’s next for Giants after landing Correa?
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Giants made quite the splash late Tuesday night, agreeing to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal with star shortstop Carlos Correa, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal, the fourth-largest in Major League history, has no opt-out and a full no-trade clause. The club has not confirmed the move.
No. 2 prospect eyes '23 White Sox roster spot
CHICAGO -- Anybody who has viewed Oscar Colas’ Instagram account over the past two months understands that the No. 2 White Sox prospect and No. 95 prospect overall, per MLB Pipeline, had very little down time after his breakout 2022 Minor League campaign. What was the reasoning for Colas’...
Syndergaard, Dodgers agree to 1-year, $13 million deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- Finding starting pitching depth was the top priority for the Dodgers this offseason. They found some on Wednesday, signing right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million deal, multiple sources told MLB.com. The deal is not official and the club has not yet confirmed the move. After...
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
Candelario eager to reunite with Martinez
WASHINGTON -- In the seven years since Jeimer Candelario was called up to the Cubs for his Major League debut, the conversations he shared with then-bench coach Dave Martinez still stand out to him. This coming season, they will have more of those chats -- Martinez as manager of the Nationals and Candelario as a veteran infielder in his lineup.
7 takeaways from Correa’s big deal
The next biggest free-agent shoe, it has dropped: Late Tuesday night, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants came to terms on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed. It’s a stunning deal, another in a long line of them this offseason, and one that will have ramifications for years to come.
Velasquez ready to compete for starting role with Bucs
Vince Velasquez grew plenty familiar with the cadence and rhythm of bullpens this past summer. Velasquez had primarily been a starting pitcher for just about his entire baseball life, occasionally appearing out of the bullpen. In 2022, that dynamic flipped. He made twice as many relief appearances as starts, the first time in his professional career that he relieved more than started. The desire to return to his roots as a starter never faded. With the Pirates, Velasquez will have that chance.
