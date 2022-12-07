Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements to parks and facilities. The bond issue will be used to upgrade 6 facilities in the city including Highland Park, the Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park and the Sammie Davidson Complex.
WTOK-TV
USPS prepares for Christmas holiday rush
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Christmas holiday only a little over two weeks away, the United States Postal Service is preparing for its busiest time of the year. USPS said it starts getting hectic after Black Friday, but they begin planning for the season as early as January. Dena...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Yourlandia Chambers
Funeral services celebrating the life of Yourlandia Chambers will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lauderdale. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:22 AM on December 13,...
WTOK-TV
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp announces plans to retire
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp will be retiring at the end of his current term. Kemp told his department in a Monday meeting that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “The community has been great to me. I served here 6 terms. I made history...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
breezynews.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
WTOK-TV
Some schools closed Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the severe weather threat. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled. Lauderdale County, Lamar, Russell Christian Academy, Newton County, Newton Municipal, St. Patrick School, Kemper County...
WTOK-TV
Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local funeral director is now throwing her hat into the race for coroner in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan made her announcement Monday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. McMahan said she has over ten years in the death care industry, assisting families through their loss of...
WTOK-TV
Raising Cane’s continues support for Toython Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is in full swing and we are not finished yet trying to make sure more kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. WTOK and Raising Cane’s are still working together toward that goal. Raising Cane’s again decided to generously offer 15%...
WTOK-TV
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there were multiple wrecks on I-20 West in Meridian that blocked traffic. Otherwise he said there was no major storm damage to report in Lauderdale County. A Lauderdale County resident who lives a mile south of...
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba
ZACHARY BRIAN ADAMS, 22, of Newton, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600. TONY ANTHONY, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Expired Tag, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disobeying a Police Officer, NCSO. $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $800, $600, $167, $307.
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation got underway Monday into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department shared an update Tuesday and said it had determined that a student at the school had attempted to...
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
WTOK-TV
Palma “Ann” Jones Harrell
Services for Palma “Ann” Jones Harrell will be held 3 pm, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton and Rev. Matthew Hitt will officiate. Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm on Monday...
WTOK-TV
Homer E. McPherson
Funeral services celebrating the life of Homer E. McPherson will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Comments / 6