Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
The city of Goleta has hired Chuck Flacks as its first homelessness services coordinator. Flacks, who is a familiar face in the community, brings a range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Flacks, who lives in Goleta, spent most of his childhood in...
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday on Milpas Street Parade
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Annual Unity Telethon a Celebration of Community Spirit
Santa Barbara came together Friday night to celebrate Unity in Our Community at the Annual Unity Telethon. The 36-year tradition entertains, warms the heart, and raises funds to support the community’s low-income neighbors throughout the year. Actor Jeff Bridges entertained with an original song. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald...
Wanted: Volunteer Pruners for Annual Rose Garden Grooming
The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Rose Pruning Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. A January tradition for almost 40 years, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden in Mission Historical Park to prune the approximately 1-acre garden in preparation for spring growth.
Rainy Weather Cancels Goleta Holiday Parade Again
A rainy and windy forecast has prompted the cancellation of the Goleta Holiday Parade set for Saturday night. “The Goleta Lions Club is an ‘all-volunteer’ service club that has been serving the Goleta Valley for over 8o years. We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Goleta Holiday Parade,” according to a statement on the parade website.
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
Santa Barbara County Reports 43.4% Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Past Week
COVID-19 cases increased in the past week in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department‘s COVID-19 Dashboard. The average number of confirmed cases increased 43.4%. The county reported a seven-day average of 67.71 cases a day in the week ending Nov. 29. There were four reported...
Goleta Council, Residents Express Noise Concerns Directly to Airport Director
Santa Barbara Airport Director Chris Hastert and other airport staff addressed the Goleta City Council and community members Wednesday evening, as residents have been complaining about increased airport noise during the past couple of years. “I want to open up communications with the City of Goleta staff, with the council...
County Offers New Mental Health Services to Support Pandemic Recovery
Countywide mental health services, supports and trainings are available in English and Spanish. They including Zumba, gardening groups, walking groups, mental health workshops, and stress-busters, with more to come including Cafecitos, and mental health-first aid training. The community has the opportunity to be trained in Psychological First Aid and certified...
Lompoc Hires Brian Fallon as New Fire Chief
The Lompoc Fire Department’s new chief will arrive in January, marking the agency’s second new leader in 18 months. Brian Fallon, who was hired in June to be chief of the Victorville Fire Department, will bring more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience to his new job at the Lompoc Fire Department. He is scheduled to start his Lompoc job Jan. 9, the city announced Friday, taking the reins from interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez.
Cynder Sinclair: Impressive Nonprofit, For Profit Partnership
Leaders from small businesses to large corporations have come to realize the wisdom of proactively partnering with nonprofits to enhance their communities. These business leaders are finding that a well-thought-out philanthropy plan brings their company higher visibility, increased customers, and more effective branding. It’s also a great employee retention tool, creating increased morale, pride, and higher productivity among employees.
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 12.7.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Planning Commission Requires Carbon Filters at Carpinteria Cannabis Farm
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Old Town Orcutt’s Christmas Parade Rolls On Despite Threat of Rain
Despite ominous clouds overhead, holiday spirit filled Old Town Orcutt midday Saturday with a Christmas parade. Approximately 60 entries signed up for the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, which organizers had said would take place rain or shine. However, the rain remained away from Orcutt’s event as thousands of spectators...
What’s in the Forecast for Holiday Parades this Weekend
Rainy weather resulted in some holiday parade postponements in Santa Barbara County last weekend, and showers in the forecast could potentially dampen plans this Saturday as well. The North County can expect about an inch of rain over the weekend, according to Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather...
Patricia Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1932-2022
Patricia Gregory went on to her eternal home on Oct. 30, 2022, at 90 years of age. We are grateful to God for her peaceful and merciful passing. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Herbert George Hofling and Bessie Merriam Hofling. Herbert came to the U.S. in...
