The Lompoc Fire Department’s new chief will arrive in January, marking the agency’s second new leader in 18 months. Brian Fallon, who was hired in June to be chief of the Victorville Fire Department, will bring more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience to his new job at the Lompoc Fire Department. He is scheduled to start his Lompoc job Jan. 9, the city announced Friday, taking the reins from interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO