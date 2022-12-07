Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham will soon get to have a say in what changes they want made at the BlueStone Coke industrial facility. A consent decree said that the fuel plant now has to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County, after releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution into nearby neighborhoods.
wbrc.com
Development company to preserve, redevelop historic downtown Birmingham buildings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two historic buildings in downtown Birmingham will soon be getting facelifts. Kupperman Companies, a New Orleans-based company, purchased the properties and plans to preserve and redevelop them. They are partnering with GBX Group, a historic preservation real estate firm based in Cleveland, OH. In a Wednesday...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham awards $850K to organizations to facilitate economic development through BOLD program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Birmingham Mayor Woodfin’s Office:. The City of Birmingham has awarded more than $850,000 to eight area organizations to fund innovative ways to help improve Birmingham’s economic landscape. The BOLD program, which stands for Building Opportunities for Lasting Development, provides financial support to organizations and agencies that are taking creative, evidence-based approaches to solving various community issues.
wbrc.com
North Birmingham residents hope BlueStone Coke plant makes improvements before reopening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham are speaking out and demanding change now that the BlueStone Coke Industrial Plant is closed and set to make safety changes. The plant has been ordered to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County for releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city leaders talking to teens about exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working to encourage local high school students not to participate in exhibition driving. This comes after 16 people were injured in an exhibition driving crash last week. Out of the 16 people injured, we know one was only 5 years old, and city...
wbrc.com
The City of Helena vs. Pelham Board of Education
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Back In June 2021, the Pelham Board of Education purchased 52 acres of undeveloped land located within the city limits of Helena. Helena collects property taxes on the land, and the land was zoned for single-family residential use under Helena’s zoning ordinance. After purchasing the land, the Pelham Board began clearing the land for the purpose of an athletic field for Pelham High School. The athletic-field project was delayed by Helena’s stop work orders to enforce its zoning ordinance.
wbrc.com
City leaders pushing for more tools to help curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are pushing for stricter laws against reckless and exhibition driving, including working to bring in more tools for police. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods is pushing for a bill on automatic traffic enforcement to pass in the March legislative session. Automatic traffic enforcement is cameras that are working 24/7, issuing tickets, and can identify plates and drivers participating in crime right away.
wbrc.com
Blanket Fort Hope building a new restoration home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blanket Fort Hope will host their groundbreaking ceremony at their new restoration home for children on Saturday, Dec. 17. The organization focuses on child sex trafficking victims. Do you remember when you were little, and you built a fort with blankets, and you felt safe and...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD offering $5K hiring bonus to new officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is offering incentives to new recruits. The head of the department is hoping big sign-on bonuses will attract more officers. Chief Scott Thurmond announced Monday that the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief talks department staffing after announcing $5K hiring bonus to new officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is working to attract new officers with a $5,000 sign on bonus for new recruits. “One thing I have always tried to do throughout my career is just work for the officers of the department to get them everything they need to do their job,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said.
wbrc.com
JeffCo Senior Citizen holiday celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Senior Services division of Jefferson County Community Services Dept is bringing the county’s seniors together to celebrate the holiday season. The Holiday Cheer Celebration will be held this Wednesday at the Boutwell Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 1,000 seniors are...
wbrc.com
School lunch prices changing in Pell City
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting January 5, students and adults can expect to pay more at cafeterias in the Pell City school district. Superintendent Dr. James Martin says the system is being impacted by the rising costs of food and other items. But he’s relieved they will not be changing the prices students pay for breakfast and lunch.
wbrc.com
Conflict resolution course in Birmingham is reminding students of their potential
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program that first saw success in drug court is now bettering lives at Carver High School. Judge Andra Sparks helped revamp it for students struggling to handle conflict and on Tuesday, another group of students completed the H.E.A.T curriculum. A handful of young men entered...
wbrc.com
Anniston to open public warming station Thursday through Dec. 26
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is opening its public warming station in light of the expected freezing temperatures in the coming weeks. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, the public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open until Monday, Dec. 26.
wbrc.com
Group gets BOLD funding to fight gun violence in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A non-profit that seeks to reduce gun violence is among several that received support from the city of Birmingham to advance economic opportunity. The Surge Project has 40 spaces for young adults who want to learn soft skills. Working with the National Training Institute for Healthcare Technicians, participants in the program will have an opportunity to become certified healthcare professionals.
wbrc.com
The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck bringing single-family homes, expanding Pre-K learning, and brining mental health programs to the area. The facility itself will also get a makeover. For a lot of people when they think of The Y, they think of a place...
wbrc.com
Regional EMA Directors issue warning for Wednesday weather
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot. WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
wbrc.com
CASA of Shelby County opens new home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CASA of Shelby County is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. The nonprofit recently opened a new home the Patricia M. Smith CASA house. Patricia Smith served as Shelby County’s only family court...
wbrc.com
Father of man who died following drug-related death at Florida party speaks out
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing for the first time from the father of a University of Alabama graduate who died when investigators say he overdosed on cocaine that was laced with fentanyl. The Mountain Brook man who is accused of providing his son with the drugs is now facing criminal charges.
