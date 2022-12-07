TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot. WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO