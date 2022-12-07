Penn State Behrend students advise Erie City Council on improving waste management strategies

Students from one local university provided council members with information on how to improve waste management.

Students and faculty from Penn State Behrend shared the results of their study with members of Erie City Council. Their study looked at ways the city could improve waste management.

The city currently pays about $55 dollars for every ton of waste that goes to the landfill. The student report shows there are ways to greatly reduce the amount of waste.

“I’m very surprised and also excited about the amount of interest that they seemed to show in our research. At the end we stood there for about 30 minutes answering different types of questions that the council members had, so that was very nice and reassuring to just have our words really settle in,” said Carolyn Magee, Penn State Behrend.

Council members studied the reports and wanted to make sure others had access to them.

