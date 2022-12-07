Amie Just: Bourbon, Batenhorst and weighing Cook's qualms as Huskers await Sweet 16

LINCOLN — He walked out before the steam burst and, minutes later, had one last thing to say as the Husker band blared the fight song. “GO BIG RED!” That was Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule’s final thought to an approving Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd Saturday afternoon. Rhule, hired two weeks ago, appeared by himself at halftime of the NU-Purdue men’s basketball game, walking out before his name was called and ceremonial steam blasted from several machines.

