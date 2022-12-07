Amie Just: Bourbon, Batenhorst and weighing Cook's qualms as Huskers await Sweet 16

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers shake off slow start, down Samford for third straight win
The Nebraska women’s basketball team picked up its third straight win Saturday night with a 71-46 victory over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers recorded their lowest-scoring first half in program history but were able to overcome it thanks to a 29-point third quarter and double-doubles from Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner. Markowski finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Weidner had 15 and 11 respectively. Jaz Shelley also added 15 points in the win.
North Platte Telegraph
A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Saturday proved one thing for Nebrasketball: Don't count out the Fighting Freds
One word came to mind for Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. In the moment, Hoiberg stood near the scorer’s table with his hands on his hips as he watched not one, not two, not three, but four shots after offensive rebounds clank off the rim on a crucial possession late in the second half against No. 4 Purdue.
North Platte Telegraph
'This is a mission for us' Matt Rhule pumps up Husker crowd with halftime speech
LINCOLN — He walked out before the steam burst and, minutes later, had one last thing to say as the Husker band blared the fight song. “GO BIG RED!” That was Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule’s final thought to an approving Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd Saturday afternoon. Rhule, hired two weeks ago, appeared by himself at halftime of the NU-Purdue men’s basketball game, walking out before his name was called and ceremonial steam blasted from several machines.
North Platte Telegraph
Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Samford
Samford (4-7) C — Sussy Ngulefac 6-3 So.12.2. One of the top teams in the Southern Conference for the last several years, Samford is struggling some in 2022-2023. Cournoyer, who shoots 43.1% from 3-point range, is one of her league’s most dangerous players, but she’s surrounded by youth and turnover-prone teammates.
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers hope to feed off home crowd in showdown with No. 4 Purdue
Fred Hoiberg talked Tuesday afternoon about his team putting games behind them. At the time, Nebraska was coming off an emotional win over then-No. 7 Creighton. He wanted his team to focus on Wednesday's game vs. Indiana, which the Hoosiers ultimately won 81-65. Now Hoiberg’s team finds itself on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Two days after entering portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler is staying at Nebraska
One of Nebraska’s rising young defenders is sticking around after all. Two days after entering the transfer portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler announced on social media Friday he’s staying in Lincoln. The third-year player from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in every game last season and totaled nine tackles between duties on defense and special teams.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska's missed opportunities in 4th set vs. Oregon loom large in loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The gravity of the moment took hold. Several Nebraska players’ eyes welled with tears as No. 9 Oregon screamed in jubilation. The No. 7 Huskers huddled and the seniors began to speak. Hugs were shared. More tears fell. With the sour taste of a 2021...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB
A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
North Platte Telegraph
Coveted O-line transfer Ajani Cornelius to visit Nebraska
A new official visitor for Nebraska this weekend was also one of the most accomplished college offensive linemen this season. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday he will be in Lincoln after he entered the portal this week. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started 22 games at right tackle with the FCS program the last two seasons.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska falls to Oregon in Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament
Nebraska volleyball's season is over. The No. 2 seed Huskers fell No. 3 Oregon 14-24, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11 Thursday at the Louisville Regional. The loss also snapped the Huskers' streak of reaching the regional finals at 10, while the Ducks (26-5, 17-3) now will take on the Louisville-Baylor winner on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruits from East Coast, Omaha highlight Matt Rhule's first official visit weekend
Matt Rhule’s first official visit weekend has arrived, and it’s a big one for Nebraska’s new head coach. NU is expected to host double-digit high school prospects — a mixture of already committed 2023 prospects and other recruiting targets. A breakdown:. »Palmyra (N.J.) running back Kwinten...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 97. (Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: ninety-seven) Copyright 2022 The...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven) (four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4. (eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha’s Capitol District lands first major office tenant and a 350-seat sports-centric restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
North Platte Telegraph
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
North Platte Telegraph
York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures
YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln businessman gets federal prison time, ordered to pay $40.9M restitution
A former Lincoln businessman indicted in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40.9 million in restitution. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Frederick Alan Voight in Lincoln on Wednesday. In 2018, Voight was indicted on 20 counts...
