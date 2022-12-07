ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Amie Just: Bourbon, Batenhorst and weighing Cook's qualms as Huskers await Sweet 16

By AMIE JUST Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers shake off slow start, down Samford for third straight win

The Nebraska women’s basketball team picked up its third straight win Saturday night with a 71-46 victory over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers recorded their lowest-scoring first half in program history but were able to overcome it thanks to a 29-point third quarter and double-doubles from Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner. Markowski finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Weidner had 15 and 11 respectively. Jaz Shelley also added 15 points in the win.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'This is a mission for us' Matt Rhule pumps up Husker crowd with halftime speech

LINCOLN — He walked out before the steam burst and, minutes later, had one last thing to say as the Husker band blared the fight song. “GO BIG RED!” That was Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule’s final thought to an approving Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd Saturday afternoon. Rhule, hired two weeks ago, appeared by himself at halftime of the NU-Purdue men’s basketball game, walking out before his name was called and ceremonial steam blasted from several machines.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Samford

Samford (4-7) C — Sussy Ngulefac 6-3 So.12.2. One of the top teams in the Southern Conference for the last several years, Samford is struggling some in 2022-2023. Cournoyer, who shoots 43.1% from 3-point range, is one of her league’s most dangerous players, but she’s surrounded by youth and turnover-prone teammates.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers hope to feed off home crowd in showdown with No. 4 Purdue

Fred Hoiberg talked Tuesday afternoon about his team putting games behind them. At the time, Nebraska was coming off an emotional win over then-No. 7 Creighton. He wanted his team to focus on Wednesday's game vs. Indiana, which the Hoosiers ultimately won 81-65. Now Hoiberg’s team finds itself on the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two days after entering portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler is staying at Nebraska

One of Nebraska’s rising young defenders is sticking around after all. Two days after entering the transfer portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler announced on social media Friday he’s staying in Lincoln. The third-year player from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in every game last season and totaled nine tackles between duties on defense and special teams.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Coveted O-line transfer Ajani Cornelius to visit Nebraska

A new official visitor for Nebraska this weekend was also one of the most accomplished college offensive linemen this season. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday he will be in Lincoln after he entered the portal this week. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started 22 games at right tackle with the FCS program the last two seasons.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska falls to Oregon in Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament

Nebraska volleyball's season is over. The No. 2 seed Huskers fell No. 3 Oregon 14-24, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11 Thursday at the Louisville Regional. The loss also snapped the Huskers' streak of reaching the regional finals at 10, while the Ducks (26-5, 17-3) now will take on the Louisville-Baylor winner on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 97. (Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: ninety-seven) Copyright 2022 The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven) (four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4. (eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha’s Capitol District lands first major office tenant and a 350-seat sports-centric restaurant

OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures

YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy