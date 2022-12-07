ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Comments / 8

317537
3d ago

Heartbreaking! Only 24 years old. 💔 Too much death in Bertie County. Prayers for this young man's family and friends 💙🙏💙

Reply
2
Related
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
WITN

Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
TARBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd

“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
SUFFOLK, VA
WNCT

Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they seized 15 bricks of heroin during a search Thursday at a hotel. That translates into 750 dosage units. They say the search warrant at Northgate Suites on North Wesleyan Boulevard was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 31-year-old Lamont Williams, who they say is a validated gang member.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes

MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
WNCT

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy