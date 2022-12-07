Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking! Only 24 years old. 💔 Too much death in Bertie County. Prayers for this young man's family and friends 💙🙏💙
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
cbs17
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies say they’re investigating after a man was shot in the ‘lower extremities’ at a used car dealership Friday afternoon. At about 1:11 p.m., deputies said they were called to K Boy Motor Sales on the 2600 block of South Wesleyan Blvd in reference to a shooting.
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
Chesapeake Man arrested following armed robbery, police pursuit in Elizabeth City
According to a news release, officers responded to the First Bank located at 416 S. Hughes Blvd around 10:09 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
cbs17
Have you seen him? This man stole a pocketbook in a Roanoke Rapids grocery store, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man they say stole a pocketbook at a grocery store in downtown Roanoke Rapids. Investigators said the man stole the pocketbook around 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. The suspect is described as bald, wearing a green hoodie and black...
WAVY News 10
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer carrying soybeans on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Two people were sent to a local hospital following a Friday morning crash in Suffolk involving a cargo van and tractor-trailer carrying soybeans.
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in NC undetermined, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of very committed investigators […]
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they seized 15 bricks of heroin during a search Thursday at a hotel. That translates into 750 dosage units. They say the search warrant at Northgate Suites on North Wesleyan Boulevard was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 31-year-old Lamont Williams, who they say is a validated gang member.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
Three dogs rescued from Suffolk house fire Thursday night
Fire crews rescued three dogs from a fire in Suffolk Thursday evening. At 5:55 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were called to a house fire in the 2100 block of Holland Corner Road.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes
MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
13newsnow.com
'Very, very heavy' | Elizabeth City neighbors mourn 3-week-old baby
On Nov. 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to investigate the death of a 3-week-old boy. They've charged Tommy Lee Montez with killing him.
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
'Lights, Camera, Holiday!': Suffolk holiday parade to close roads
The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is 'Lights, Camera, Holiday!'
