ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO