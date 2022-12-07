ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 10

Floyd Price
2d ago

for those 0.1% of Arkansas population that have covid My prayers are for you and hope for a speedy recovery.

Reply
3
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas records flu surge in the past week

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
YELLVILLE, AR
constructiondive.com

OSHA fines Arkansas contractor $287K for confined space deaths

An OSHA investigation has determined that an Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen levels in a confined space before two workers entered a sewer and later died due to a lack of oxygen. OSHA fined Texarkana, Arkansas-based Belt Construction $287,150 on Wednesday in penalties for the incident, which took place...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas AG-elect Tim Griffin restructures office, appoints senior staff

Arkansas Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin will restructure the attorney general’s office staff, eliminating the chief of staff and two deputy chief of staff positions. Griffin in a Friday announcement said the office’s new “unified supervisory structure” would be led by newly named Chief Deputy Attorney General Bob Brooks Jr. Griffin, currently Arkansas’ lieutenant governor, also […] The post Arkansas AG-elect Tim Griffin restructures office, appoints senior staff appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds

Access to quality child care and health services are challenges facing Arkansas women, according to a study by the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women.  The 19-member commission formally presented its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday. It was the first report produced by the group in nearly half a century. The challenge […] The post Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas

A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool

Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy