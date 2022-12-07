ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish Schools announces leadership appointments

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Allison Brown as principal of Duplessis Primary School and Christy Dixon as the assistant principal of Galvez Middle School. "Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
dallasexpress.com

Three SU Students Die Changing Flat Tire

Three members of the Southern University marching band, the “Human Jukebox,” were killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area of Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace, who confirmed to members of the media that three people had died in the collision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Newcomer upsets 3-term incumbent in Public Service Commission race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Devante Lewis has won the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. Lewis beat Lambert Boissiere who has been on the commission for 17 years. The Public Service Commission is a five-person commission that regulates the prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis won...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover

CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

Law enforcement investigating burglary of business, stolen bus

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a bus was stolen and a business was burglarized on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the stolen bus, while the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into the burglary.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard to offer first graduate programs  Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Authorities investigate stolen school bus, burglary on Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a stolen school bus and a business burglary on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to BRPD, officers discovered a bus was stolen from the Dalton Elementary area around 7 a.m. The bus was later recovered approximately 30 minutes later in the N. 48th/Odell area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday (Dec. 9) morning. It happened at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
