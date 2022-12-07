Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday on Milpas Street Parade
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Patricia Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1932-2022
Patricia Gregory went on to her eternal home on Oct. 30, 2022, at 90 years of age. We are grateful to God for her peaceful and merciful passing. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Herbert George Hofling and Bessie Merriam Hofling. Herbert came to the U.S. in...
Ava Stryker Scores 7 to Help San Marcos Secure 3rd Place at Villa Park Tourney; Santa Barbara finishes 8th
The San Marcos girls water polo team lost a close game in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament Saturday, and then rallied back for a decisive win in the third-place game. Los Alamitos 11, San Marcos 9. The Royals fought hard to stay close in the semifinal contest, but...
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Lutah Maria Riggs Award Goes to Architect Detty Peikert
Architect Detty Peikert, AIA, has received the 2022 Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award that annually recognizes an AIA Santa Barbara member or firm whose work, community service and civic engagement have had a lasting influence for the betterment of Santa Barbara’s built environment. Recipients must have both a body...
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 9, 2022
Wow! Noozhawk’s new look is very cool. I love what you did to show more stories, especially your local sports stories. And you’re right, the website is easier to read and get around. Thank you for making the improvements, and good luck with your new partners. Donna Rodriguez.
Lompoc Hires Brian Fallon as New Fire Chief
The Lompoc Fire Department’s new chief will arrive in January, marking the agency’s second new leader in 18 months. Brian Fallon, who was hired in June to be chief of the Victorville Fire Department, will bring more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience to his new job at the Lompoc Fire Department. He is scheduled to start his Lompoc job Jan. 9, the city announced Friday, taking the reins from interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez.
Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara Edged by Spring Valley; Dos Pueblos Loses to Mission Prep; Santa Ynez Loses Despite Big Game From Caleb Cassidy
The Santa Barbara boys couldn’t get the shots to fall late in a 53-49 loss to Spring Valley of Nevada Saturday on the final day of the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard. The game was close throughout, including a 21-21 halftime score. “We had a lot of open looks but...
BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
Annual Unity Telethon a Celebration of Community Spirit
Santa Barbara came together Friday night to celebrate Unity in Our Community at the Annual Unity Telethon. The 36-year tradition entertains, warms the heart, and raises funds to support the community’s low-income neighbors throughout the year. Actor Jeff Bridges entertained with an original song. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald...
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani Set to Retire on Dec. 31
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani will retire at the end of the month after more than three years leading the department. Mariani has held the top job since March 2019, replacing Chief Pat Walsh, who left to lead the formation of the Menifee Police Department. Walsh has since retired. “Joe...
Rainy Weather Cancels Goleta Holiday Parade Again
A rainy and windy forecast has prompted the cancellation of the Goleta Holiday Parade set for Saturday night. “The Goleta Lions Club is an ‘all-volunteer’ service club that has been serving the Goleta Valley for over 8o years. We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Goleta Holiday Parade,” according to a statement on the parade website.
Girls Water Polo: San Marcos Roars Into Villa Park Semifinals; Santa Barbara Loses in Quarterfinals; Dos Pueblos Beats L.B. Millikan
Stanford-bound Regan McEachen scored four goals and earned two exclusions to pace the San Marcos girls water polo team to a 16-4 win over Santa Margarita for a berth in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament on Friday. Senior Madison Haaland-Ford added two goals and an ejection as San...
Police Investigating Shooting Near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night along the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At about 8:45 p.m., police dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooting near the base of the Stearns Wharf at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
The city of Goleta has hired Chuck Flacks as its first homelessness services coordinator. Flacks, who is a familiar face in the community, brings a range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Flacks, who lives in Goleta, spent most of his childhood in...
Water Polo: Dos Pueblos Goes 1-1, Santa Barbara Wins 2 at Villa Park Tourney; Carpinteria Wins League Opener
Dos Pueblos dominated defensively in beating Redondo Union 16-2 in its opening game at the Villa Park Tournament on Thursday. The Chargers lost their second game against Mater Dei, 8-2. Goalie Megan Garner recorded a season-high 12 saves in the loss. The Chargers held Redondo Union scoreless for three periods....
