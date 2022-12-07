ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
Caleb Williams helps set record with USC’s eighth Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 Houston

The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked Houston, 71-65, on the road at the Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Crimson Tide climbed out of a 15-point hole in the second half to knock off its second top-ranked team this season. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom – below is everything he said.
