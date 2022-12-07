Terrence Howard fans won't be seeing the Empire alum on the big or small screen moving forward. While at the premiere of the forthcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard announced his retirement from acting. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Howard told the media outlet: "This is the end for me. This is the end for me. I don't know if it's the end for the rest of them," he said. "I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done…I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, 'Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?' And that's what I've gotten to."

1 DAY AGO