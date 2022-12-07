Read full article on original website
Popculture
Terrence Howard Announces Retirement on Red Carpet of His Final Project
Terrence Howard fans won't be seeing the Empire alum on the big or small screen moving forward. While at the premiere of the forthcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard announced his retirement from acting. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Howard told the media outlet: "This is the end for me. This is the end for me. I don't know if it's the end for the rest of them," he said. "I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done…I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, 'Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?' And that's what I've gotten to."
Terrence Howard Shares He Might Put An ‘End’ To His Acting Career Soon
“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” actor said he’s “enjoying watching other new talent.”
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Is Back in the Hospital — How Is He Doing?
Bam Margera has had a tough life, and we're not just talking about the beating his body took while he was on Jackass. He has publicly struggled with addiction for years, which ultimately cost him his job on Jackass Forever. After that, Bam sued longtime friend and collaborator Johnny Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, Paramount Pictures, MTV, and more for wrongful termination. That was settled in April 2022.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Shifts A Week Away From ‘The Flash’
In the wake of Warner Bros/DC’s The Flash going a week earlier on June 16 and landing on the date of Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, the latter movie has moved a week later to June 23, which is Flash‘s old date. The movie follows Lawrence as a ne’er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Related Story Dwayne Johnson DC Pic ‘Black Adam’ To Profit: Here's How Related Story Tom Hanks Movie 'A Man Called Otto' To Fire Up Platform Release After Christmas Related Story 'The Flash' Moves Up A Week In June 2023; Warners Adds 'Mummies'...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
‘Million Dollar Listing L.A.’ Star Josh Flagg Is Ready to Marry His Much Younger Boyfriend
Real estate powerhouse and reality star Josh Flagg knows his way around a decadent mansion. For 14 seasons, fans have watched the Los Angeles native sell luxury homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. But while Josh sold mansions to A-listers like Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes, and Steve Aoki, fans have become even more interested in his personal life.
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
Steve Martin and Martin Short Eulogize One Another in ‘SNL’ Opening Monologues
Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, and the two actors must've had only murders on their minds as the two opened the show by rehearsing one another's eulogies. Before they got into the bit and invited their Only Murders in the Building...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
BET
Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Beals And More React To Irene Cara's Death
After the news broke about the sudden passing of Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for singing the title songs to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” several celebrity tributes have poured in to honor the 63-year-old. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature film from her original script
Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Oscar-winning movies 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water.'
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get to Know Hollywood’s Rising Star Skyh Black
Veteran songwriter and breakthrough singer Muni Long started the Soul Train Awards 2022 night off with a theatrical r&b performance of her latest hit, “Plot Twist,” which featured several cameos from some familiar and a couple of new ones, including social media-born comedian and host DC Young Fly, actresses Erica Ash and Paige Hurd, and seasoned actor and model Skyh Black, who stole the spotlight as the singer’s cheating love interest.
