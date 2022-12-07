ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents

MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Loss Prevention Looters: Former Amazon Workers Guilty in $10M Conspiracy

A pair of former Amazon employees pleaded guilty in a U.S District Court in Georgia on Wednesday to defrauding the company of nearly $10 million. Kayricka Wortham and Demetrius Hines both worked in managerial and loss prevention roles for the Seattle-based retail giant. According to prosecutors, they used their positions to create fictitious invoices for false vendors that resulted in the duo and their co-conspirators receiving approximately $9.4 million in fraudulent claims routed into bank accounts set up by the accused, prosecutors charged. Prosecutors alleged this enterprise went on from August of 2020 to March of 2022. “The defendants abused their trusted positions...
SMYRNA, GA
CNBC

Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Attorney General Tish James didn’t have authority to indict alleged conman Joseph Makhani: court

A Manhattan developer that Attorney General Letitia James indicted for stealing two Harlem brownstones worth $4 million is now off the hook after a state appellate panel found the embattled prosecutor lacked jurisdiction to take the case. Under the law, James wasn’t permitted to pursue deed and mortgage fraud charges against alleged conman Joseph Makhani, the state Supreme Court’s First Judicial Department found — because the case was referred to her by an officer of New York’s court system. Instead, referrals to the attorney general must “come only from an agency” within the state’s executive branch of government, the five-member panel wrote...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
PYMNTS

DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network

Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
Aviation International News

FAA Document Fraud Case Ends with Prison Time

A man with a history of criminal behavior and who pleaded guilty in July to making numerous false statements on documents to the FAA, including a failed attempt to fraudulently register a stolen business jet, has been sentenced to 37 months of incarceration. Cole Allan Peacock, 30, also must serve three years of supervised release.

