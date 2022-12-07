Read full article on original website
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
Corrupt Fed Who Helped Armenian Crime Boss Sentenced After Judge Rejects New Trial Bid over Lawyer’s Bar Exam Fraud
A former Homeland Security Investigations agent who prosecutors say was “cut-off financially” by the crime boss he’d been helping has been sentenced to spend about 10 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme with a corrupt lawyer. Felix J. Cisneros, 48, avoided the additional two years...
DOJ pursues unusual case of car shipping price-fixing and extortion
An unsealed indictment targets organized crime with drug cartel ties in Southern Texas.
Ex-Theranos president Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed.
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents
MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
Investigators Now Think Trump Took Classified Documents For Ego, Not Money
Witnesses have suggested to the FBI that Trump just didn’t want to “give up what he believed was his property,” The Washington Post reported.
Loss Prevention Looters: Former Amazon Workers Guilty in $10M Conspiracy
A pair of former Amazon employees pleaded guilty in a U.S District Court in Georgia on Wednesday to defrauding the company of nearly $10 million. Kayricka Wortham and Demetrius Hines both worked in managerial and loss prevention roles for the Seattle-based retail giant. According to prosecutors, they used their positions to create fictitious invoices for false vendors that resulted in the duo and their co-conspirators receiving approximately $9.4 million in fraudulent claims routed into bank accounts set up by the accused, prosecutors charged. Prosecutors alleged this enterprise went on from August of 2020 to March of 2022. “The defendants abused their trusted positions...
IRS, Multiple Agencies Put Meth Dealer In Prison For 9 Years
The IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) division and multiple other government agencies worked together to put a methamphetamine dealer in prison for nine years following this third federal conviction.
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday, after more than a day of jury deliberations, prosecutors confirmed.
Alabama family sentenced for running ‘one of the largest cockfighting enterprises’ in US
The seventh and final member of an Alabama family that prosecutors allege ran an “expansive cockfighting operation” complete with “stadium-style seating for approximately 150 people” and a “merchandise stand,” has been sentenced on federal charges. On Tuesday, George Easterling, 56, of Verbena, was handed...
Attorney General Tish James didn’t have authority to indict alleged conman Joseph Makhani: court
A Manhattan developer that Attorney General Letitia James indicted for stealing two Harlem brownstones worth $4 million is now off the hook after a state appellate panel found the embattled prosecutor lacked jurisdiction to take the case. Under the law, James wasn’t permitted to pursue deed and mortgage fraud charges against alleged conman Joseph Makhani, the state Supreme Court’s First Judicial Department found — because the case was referred to her by an officer of New York’s court system. Instead, referrals to the attorney general must “come only from an agency” within the state’s executive branch of government, the five-member panel wrote...
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
Conservatives On Supreme Court Very Worried That OTHER Courts Might Be Too Political -- See Also
Maybe We Will Have A 2024 Election: Sam Alito fears some supreme court somewhere might become too political. Meanwhile, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson distilled today’s independent state legislature case down to various versions of this question and Alito’s crew seemed to have no answer. Paragraph One Of The...
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network
Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
FAA Document Fraud Case Ends with Prison Time
A man with a history of criminal behavior and who pleaded guilty in July to making numerous false statements on documents to the FAA, including a failed attempt to fraudulently register a stolen business jet, has been sentenced to 37 months of incarceration. Cole Allan Peacock, 30, also must serve three years of supervised release.
Former Military Sealift Command Director Sentenced to Prison for Bribery and Lying to Investigators
The former Director of Operations of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) office in Busan, South Korea, was sentenced last week to five years in prison for his role in a bribery conspiracy and lying to federal investigators. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Xavier...
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
Gas Hauler Sentenced for Safety Violations, Tax and COVID Loan Fraud After Employees Killed in Explosions
The owner of several trucking companies accused of violating federal safety laws was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison following a lengthy investigation that began after the 2014 death of an employee in a welding explosion. Carl Bradley Johansson, who was living in Newport Beach, was also ordered...
