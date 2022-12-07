Read full article on original website
One dead in crash in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning. The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.
Cyclist killed in bike vs vehicle crash in Colorado
A cyclist was killed on Friday in a bike vs motorist crash in Denver, according to officials from the Denver Police Department in a tweet. The accident occurred at around 8:30 PM near W 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and closed Sheridan at 37th. Officials announced that the cyclist had been pronounced dead at 9:27 PM.
I-25 crash kills 1, injures another
A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Denver Police Department said.
KKTV
Truck driver charged with causing I-25 crash that killed family of 5 in Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver man has been charged with several felonies related to a fatal crash that killed a family of five on I-25 in Weld County back in June, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jesus Puebla, 26, was charged with five counts of...
Denver police looking for vehicle involved in theft
According to Denver Police Department, the vehicle was spotted on Dec. 2 around 3:50 p.m. near the 200 block of North Fairfax Street.
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repair
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Work to extend the life of a 40-year-old pipe on Plaza Drive in Highlands Ranch began this week, and traffic delays are expected until March. The Plaza Drive Pipe Repair Project seeks to extend the service life of the existing 132-inch corrugated metal pipe under Plaza Drive. The pipe, installed in 1982, is 370 linear feet long and is nearing the end of its service life.
Bicyclist killed in crash at West 38th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver
A bicyclist was killed in a crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Friday night.
Person of interest wanted in Commerce City homicide
Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide
The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
Suspect wanted in deadly west Denver shooting arrested by police
A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in west Denver last month was arrested by police earlier this week.
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
Colorado State Patrol troopers host Denver event to help prevent catalytic converter theft
Colorado State Patrol troopers will be giving out free identification stickers Friday that help prevent catalytic converter thefts, and track them if they are stolen, according to a news release. The event, hosted by CSP along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech and the Colorado Auto Theft...
KDVR.com
$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing
A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports. $20,000 reward offered in bystander’s killing. A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather...
2 boys accused of starting deadly fire to face charges in juvenile court
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, will face charges in juvenile court after allegedly starting a fire that killed two people and destroyed an apartment building.
Colorado woman saves dog from being strangled by owner
A Walgreens employee named Rita is being called a hero after she rescued a dog that was reportedly being strangled by its owner in Wheat Ridge last Sunday, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Rita was made aware of the situation by a customer that...
clearcreekcourant.com
Clear Creek law enforcement suspect a link between similar crimes in Jefferson County
Clear Creek County law enforcement agencies are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to determine if a man recently arrested for burglaries in Evergreen and Kittredge could have committed similar crimes in Clear Creek County. The suspect, Titus Emilyon, 38, from Littleton, is facing six counts of second-degree...
One woman killed, another critically injured in Denver stabbing
One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a stabbing in Denver Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department announced.
Cold case: Who murdered Donna Wayne in Aurora in 1986?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 36 years ago.
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
