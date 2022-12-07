ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

One dead in crash in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning. The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Cyclist killed in bike vs vehicle crash in Colorado

A cyclist was killed on Friday in a bike vs motorist crash in Denver, according to officials from the Denver Police Department in a tweet. The accident occurred at around 8:30 PM near W 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and closed Sheridan at 37th. Officials announced that the cyclist had been pronounced dead at 9:27 PM.
DENVER, CO
I-25 crash kills 1, injures another

A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
EVANS, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repair

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Work to extend the life of a 40-year-old pipe on Plaza Drive in Highlands Ranch began this week, and traffic delays are expected until March. The Plaza Drive Pipe Repair Project seeks to extend the service life of the existing 132-inch corrugated metal pipe under Plaza Drive. The pipe, installed in 1982, is 370 linear feet long and is nearing the end of its service life.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing

A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports. $20,000 reward offered in bystander’s killing. A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather...
DENVER, CO

