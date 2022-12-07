Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
kurv.com
Investigation Ongoing Into ATV Crash That Killed McAllen Border Patrol Agent
CBP officials are continuing to investigate an ATV accident that claimed the life of a McAllen-based Border Patrol agent. A Border Patrol statement says the agent was tracking a group of people who had illegally crossed the border south of Mission early Wednesday morning. The agent reportedly was driving the ATV at high speed on Schuerbach Road when he crashed into a large metal gate. The agent was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while patrolling border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A customs agent died early Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling the border in south Texas, authorities said. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the accident happened at about 1 a.m. CST near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
kurv.com
Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed
A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
Rio Grande City man fatally hit while walking along expressway, DPS says
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pedestrian was killed Monday west of Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jose Luis Garcia Jr, 21, a resident of Rio Grande City, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said. On Thursday, the state agency announced that DPS troopers are further […]
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
KRGV
Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash
A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol. The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
CBP officers seize $808K worth of narcotics in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection. Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages […]
Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
kurv.com
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
KRGV
DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
Deputies: Kidnapped man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint. According to authorities, the rescue followed a traffic stop on the suspect who had the man in his truck. Mateo Garza, 46, of Rio Grande City, was […]
Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
KRGV
City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada
As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
KRGV
San Juan basilica prepares for Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebration
A lot of visitors are expected at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle this weekend in honor of the Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to San Juan Basilica Rector Jorge Gomez, 3,000 people showed up last year to celebrate the Virgin. Because of the...
Weslaco PD: Physical struggle in traffic stop; police uncover heroin, meth
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Weslaco after a physical struggle, police allege, in a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of black tar heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Ricardo Castellano, 37, was taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. Friday on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and local warrants for assault and […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0