ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Investigation Ongoing Into ATV Crash That Killed McAllen Border Patrol Agent

CBP officials are continuing to investigate an ATV accident that claimed the life of a McAllen-based Border Patrol agent. A Border Patrol statement says the agent was tracking a group of people who had illegally crossed the border south of Mission early Wednesday morning. The agent reportedly was driving the ATV at high speed on Schuerbach Road when he crashed into a large metal gate. The agent was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed

A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol. The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP officers seize $808K worth of narcotics in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection. Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents

Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KRGV

City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada

As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy