Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
wabi.tv
Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
wabi.tv
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
wabi.tv
Sens. Collins and King announce nearly $3M for local head start programs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $3 million in funding is coming to Maine to help Androscoggin Head Start and Downeast Community Partners. Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth will receive more than $1.2 million for its quality of life and poverty reduction programs. And Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will...
foxbangor.com
Elementary Christmas Costumes
OLD TOWN — Local educators are going the extra mile as the holidays quickly approach. Faculty and staff at old town elementary are dressing up in their holiday best. According to Dr. Jeanna Tuell, the principal of Old Town Elementary, teachers at the school are doing this to keep their students engaged with their work while offering some festive entertainment.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
foxbangor.com
3 million dollars in funding for Head Start
ELLSWORTH & LEWISTON– Nearly 3 million dollars in funding for head start is heading to Maine. A statement says the money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will strengthen head start programs and promote early childhood education opportunities for children in poverty. Androscoggin Head Start and...
foxbangor.com
Bangor welcomes new transit center
BANGOR — Friday dozens gathered to witness the official ribbon cutting for the new Bangor Area Transit Center at 25 Water Street in Bangor. The transit center will serve as a hub for the community connector that serves Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, Hampden, and Veazie. “This means a footprint...
foxbangor.com
Weekend Community Calendar
Staged dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption, hope and spirits. Featuring an ensemble of eight actors. Children can practice problem-solving skills with simple and fun building and crafting activities, like turning recyclables into woodland critters, for example. Recommended for kids three and up. Legion Hall, Southwest...
foxbangor.com
Bucksport will bring the Christmas fun this weekend
BUCKSPORT — Come Saturday, the town of Bucksport will fill up with Christmas spirit starting bright and early in the morning. Bucksport recreation will host a craft fair. Then on Maine street at 3:30pm, kids can have their pictures taken with Santa. At 5pm there’s free cookies and hot cocoa at the Dairy port where donations will be accepted for Bucksport area Christmas for Kids. At 6pm the light parade kicks off.
WPFO
Belfast schools are in illness outbreak status
BELFAST (BDN) -- Two Belfast schools are in outbreak status, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. More than 15 percent of staff and students are out sick at Troy Howard Middle School and Capt. Albert Stevens Elementary School, according to Laura Miller, assistant superintendent at Regional School Unit 71.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
observer-me.com
Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness
After working with Bangor’s homeless population for nearly 20 years, Jen Weatherbee no longer trudges through snow looking for unsheltered people to offer them help. In her new role, she sits at a desk making calls, sending emails and gathering data, but she knows she’s on the road to ending homelessness in the area.
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
townline.org
Northern Light welcomes three new specialists
Northern Light Inland Hospital has announced three new specialists to the staff in Waterville. Muhammad Zakariya Alam, MD, joins Northern Light Neurology; nurse practitioner Steven LeClair, AGACNP-BC, is now part of Northern Light Gastroenterology; and Brendan Wallace, MD, joins Northern Light Urology. All are welcoming referrals. Their offices are located in the Medical Arts Building, attached to Inland Hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine
Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable Partners portfolio company, has reached an agreement to acquire a 21.6 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects in Maine from EDF Renewables North America. The portfolio includes Overlook Solar (7.2 MW) in Bristol, Tower Solar (7.2 MW) in Embden, Maine, and Green Mile Solar (7.2 MW)...
observer-me.com
National company will take over Northern Light hospital labs
A major company that runs testing sites and medical laboratories across the country will take over much of Northern Light Health’s lab services operation next spring. Under the arrangement, Quest Diagnostics will manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital laboratories as well as the laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer. Northern Light employees working in the labs will become Quest Diagnostics employees, and no one is being laid off, according to Northern Light spokesperson Suzanne Spruce.
Several People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
Maine State Police report there were “multiple fatalities” in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
