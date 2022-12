Kolbe Fields is looking for a new home, again. The linebacker, who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, is reportedly back in the NCAA transfer portal. Fields, from New Orleans, appeared in 1 game for South Carolina during his 2021 freshman season. With LSU, he made 11 appearances during the 2022 season, recording 4 tackles. All 4 tackles came in the month of September, in LSU’s game against Southern (3 tackles) and New Mexico (1 tackle).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO