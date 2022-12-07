Read full article on original website
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
For the Broncos, a season that began with such promise has been an offensive disaster
Russell Wilson was supposed to lead Broncos to playoffs. Instead, their offense is historically bad.
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills defensive star to have his biggest test of the season
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are leading the entire AFC at the moment, going into their rematch with the rival New York Jets (7-5). First time around, the Jets ran all over the Bills by way of RBs Michael Carter and James Robinson. Even Von Miller wasn’t able to factor into this game as the Jets only needed to pass 25 times, registering one sack on QB Zach Wilson and two tackles.
7 biggest questions the Bills must answer after Von Miller's season-ending surgery
The Buffalo Bills made a shocking announcement as pass rusher Von Miller’s season was deemed over due to a torn ACL. Following the news, here are seven of the biggest questions the Bills (9-3) must answer:. What happens to morale?. When a player of Miller’s stature goes down, it’s...
OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add a big offensive tackle to their recruiting class.
Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History
Caleb Williams of USC is the latest Black Heisman trophy winner. Here's a full list of all Black Heisman trophy winners Ernie Davis first won the coveted award in 1961. The post Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History appeared first on NewsOne.
Von Miller shares his plans while sidelined with injury
Von Miller may be out for the season, but the Buffalo Bills star is not going to be avoiding the game while he works to get back on the field. Miller said Thursday that while he was prepping for surgery, he called Bills GM Brandon Beane and asked to shadow Beane during his recovery. Beane told Miller after the surgery that the pass-rusher was welcome to do it if he was serious.
Detroit News
Wojo: Dan Campbell's hungry Lions look authentic, playoffs or not
Allen Park — You don’t have to say the Lions are legitimate playoff contenders. Not yet. You don’t have to say Jared Goff is the franchise’s long-term quarterback. Not yet. You don’t have to say Dan Campbell has weathered the worst of it and is on...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Handles Blazers
To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
Darryl Talley 'Legend of the Game' for Bills vs. Jets
Darryl Talley is getting another shot at being honored in 2022. Prior to the Bills hosting the Browns… Talley was named the “Legend of the Game.”. Then… the game was moved due to a snowstorm. But the team is doing right by him. He was once again...
