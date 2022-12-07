ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ashanti Sizzles in a Peek-a-Boo Lace Bra and Leather Pants Look

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iGAs_0jaz4KvQ00
Great Jones Distilling Co. press release

Ashanti stunned guests with her bright and stylish look while attending a Prohibition-era themed party at Great Jones Distilling Co. on Monday, Dec. 5, in New York City.

According to a press release shared exclusively with Parade, the event was held to celebrate Repeal Day, when Prohibition was repealed in 1933, allowing the sale of alcohol in the U.S. again.

While DJ Khalil played at the party, Ashanti showed up with a surprise performance. She sang a medley of her biggest hits, including "Happy," "What’s Luv," "Rock Wit U," "Only U," and her new single, "Falling For You."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAfnO_0jaz4KvQ00
Great Jones Distilling Co. press release

But it wasn't just Ashanti's vocals that amazed the guests, as she wore a standout outfit featuring a lace bra covered with a bright pink jacket, paired with leather pants and thigh-high pink boots. She accessorized the outfit with hoop earrings, sparkling rings, and a statement belt.

Of course, the style also continued to her microphone, which had crystal embellishments covering the handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49E4Sj_0jaz4KvQ00
Great Jones Distilling Co. press release

Along with Ashanti's performance, "guests were surprised with unique experiences and performances, such as live jazz band, burlesque dancers, immersive actors, magicians, tarot card readers," and more.

Great Jones Distillery Co. is historic in its own right, as it's "Manhattan’s first and only legal whiskey distillery since Prohibition." The distillery is located at 686 Broadway in NYC, and the location also has a restaurant called The Grid, a bar, and a speakeasy.

The Great Jones Distillery Co. makes three whiskeys on site: Great Jones Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon and Great Jones Rye Whiskey.

The press release describes the whiskey offerings as "three signature liquids crafted from 100% New York-sourced grain, then distilled, aged in new charred American Oak barrels, and bottled by Great Jones Distilling Co."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Inquisitr.com

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
Footwear News

Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022

Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels. Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit. Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
Parade

'The Amazing Race 34's' Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos Reveal Their Unseen Low Moments on the Race

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos' story on The Amazing Race 34 was always about keeping it upbeat. Despite starting with a low finish, the Pitbull backup dancer and her firefighter husband found their rhythm, always making sure to enjoy the experience around them. They strung together three first-place finishes, a tie going into the final leg. But unfortunately, it was the beat that did them in. A music-themed memory challenge failed to play in their wheelhouse, causing their race to fade to black like the keys they crucially missed.
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers

Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Footwear News

Kate Winslet Suits Up in Blazer, Leather Pants and Louboutins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Kate Winslet was chicly suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a set of black leather pants. Giving the slim-fitting rock n’ roll bottoms a formal finish was a silky cream collared blouse, paired with a black blazer that included an asymmetric front tie and rounded satin...
In Style

Lily Collins’s Ab-Baring Cutout Gown Featured a Waist-Flossing Strap

Emily Cooper may be known for sporting campy, over-the-top looks while galavanting around Parisian cityscapes in Emily in Paris, but for the third season’s premiere, Lily Collins opted to slip into a sexier (and much more low-key) version of French-girl dressing — forehead fringe and all. On Tuesday,...
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid’s Maxi Skirt Is the Answer to Cold Weather Dressing

Fall may be officially over, but Gigi Hadid is still embracing autumnal style. Today, the model left the offices of her cashmere brand Guest In Residence wearing an artfully well-worn leather jacket, an itty-bitty shrunken cardigan, on top of a blue top. In lieu of pants, Hadid opted for a black maxi skirt that boasted a thigh-skimming slit, which she donned with a pair of metal-capped, sienna leather knee-high boots.
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’

Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Parade

66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy