Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Bare it All for New Beauty Campaign

FOX/Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg stripped down for a new campaign photoshoot.

The 50-year-old actress just launch a new nude lipgloss collection for her beauty line, Formless Beauty, and she was not holding back with the promotional photo.

In the photo, McCarthy was joined by her hubby, 53-year-old Wahlberg, as the two appeared in the nude with ribbons and puppies strategically placed to hide certain body parts. The pair wore matching red converse, while Wahlberg also donned a Santa hat with sunglasses, as they stood in front of a fireplace that was surrounded by Christmas presents.

"When @jennymccarthy called it #TheNudeCollection, she wasn’t kidding! But alas, I’m always happy to lend a hand for the #holidays — so here ya go! 😉😜," the singer captioned his Instagram post featuring the ad campaign.

The Masked Singer judge also mentioned on Instagram that whoever purchases a bundle will receive a holiday card signed by her and her hubby, and will automatically be entered to win a FaceTime call from her and the singer on Christmas Day.

While chatting with PEOPLE, the couple revealed that they had a blast while shooting the nude campaign together. "It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot," McCarthy said.

"I love having fun with Jenny, and she asked me right before 'in-shape New Kids Donnie' became a 'doughnut-eating Blue Bloods Donnie,' so the timing was perfect," Wahlberg added.

McCarthy's nude lipgloss collection comes just a year after she first launched her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic brand. The bundle features three shimmery neutral shades–Bliss, Radiance, and Euphoria.

"The one of a kind non-stick formula is super hydrating, buttery and buildable. It feels like a lip balm, but performs as a pigmented, super high-shine gloss. Every shade is carefully formulated with simple and clean ingredients. Unlike other lip glosses, you will want to keep re-applying just for how good it feels," reads the description on the website.

Fans can snag their very own nude lipgloss bundle now!