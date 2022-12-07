ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WWE NXT viewership down for Deadline go-home show

By Paul Fontaine
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psoZT_0jaz4Ed400

The show's 18-49 demo rating was steady at a 0.13.

WWE

Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT averaged 534,000 viewers on the USA Network, down 17.1 percent from last week. That ties the second-lowest audience total NXT has ever drawn on the USA Network, barely ahead of the 533,000 viewers the show averaged on May 10.

In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 36th on the cable charts with a 0.13 rating. That's the same rating as NXT drew last week and is the third time in the last six weeks the show has had that rating.

The main sports competition was the NBA on TNT, which topped the cable charts with a 0.46 rating in 18-49 and averaged 1.37 million viewers. College basketball on ESPN also aired at the same time, averaging just over one million viewers and drawing a 0.31 in the demo. Cable news viewership was up due to coverage of the runoff election in Georgia.

NXT did relatively strongly with young females. The show's rating doubled with females 12-34 from last week, while women 18-49 were up 28.6 percent. The reason for the overall decline was a 25.6 percent drop with people over 50. The 0.29 rating the show did in that demo is the lowest on record for NXT on the USA Network.

As compared to the same week in 2021, NXT's overall viewership was down 9.5 percent -- but its 18-49 demo rating was up 18.2 percent.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for NXT, as well as the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 20 percent in overall viewers and down 13.3 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5SLG_0jaz4Ed400

Comments / 0

Related
nodq.com

Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE

As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
411mania.com

Update On Possible WWE Return for Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May, when WWE wrote her out of storylines to get married, but could be back soon. WWE said that she was out indefinitely with a ‘broken radius’ thanks to Ronda Rousey. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the creative team...
wrestlingrumors.net

John Cena Returning To WWE For Final Smackdown Of 2022

The champ is back! According to a report from Variety, John Cena will be making his return to WWE on the final Smackdown of 2022. He will be appearing on the December 30 show, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. From the report:. This will...
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking

Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
411mania.com

411’s NXT Deadline 2022 Preview

Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s NXT Deadline 2022 preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and today the Tuesday night brand steps inside the Iron Survivor Challenge for a brand new (and complicated) signature match to determine the next contenders to the top singles titles. Deadline has just five matches on the card just like Survivor Series: WarGames, which makes since considering both have big gimmick matches at their core. But the matches on tap for today do have a lot of potential including two title bouts and a heated(ish) grudge match, so let’s go ahead and jump right in!
ringsidenews.com

Kenny Omega Reacts To WWE NXT Star Copying His V-Trigger

Kenny Omega’s in-ring skills have put him at the very top of the industry, especially thanks to his impeccable work in New Japan Pro Wrestling over the years. His matches against Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and others have truly changed the pro wrestling landscape as well. Recently, a WWE NXT superstar decided to mock Kenny Omega’s V-Trigger and now it seems Omega has finally reacted to it as well.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Confirms Gable Steveson For SmackDown Tonight

WWE has a lot of Superstars they can call, and even more in the making. Gable Steveson was a huge signing as an Olympic gold medalist, but his debut was delayed due to a heart procedure. He will be on hand tonight, and now we have official confirmation. WWE brought...
tjrwrestling.net

The John Report: WWE Smackdown 12/09/22 Review

This week’s WWE Smackdown featured The Usos defending the Tag Team Titles against Sheamus & Butch while Kurt Angle was on hand for a birthday celebration. From the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this is Smackdown for episode #1216. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
287
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy