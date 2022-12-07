WWE NXT viewership down for Deadline go-home show

The show's 18-49 demo rating was steady at a 0.13.

WWE

Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT averaged 534,000 viewers on the USA Network, down 17.1 percent from last week. That ties the second-lowest audience total NXT has ever drawn on the USA Network, barely ahead of the 533,000 viewers the show averaged on May 10.

In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 36th on the cable charts with a 0.13 rating. That's the same rating as NXT drew last week and is the third time in the last six weeks the show has had that rating.

The main sports competition was the NBA on TNT, which topped the cable charts with a 0.46 rating in 18-49 and averaged 1.37 million viewers. College basketball on ESPN also aired at the same time, averaging just over one million viewers and drawing a 0.31 in the demo. Cable news viewership was up due to coverage of the runoff election in Georgia.

NXT did relatively strongly with young females. The show's rating doubled with females 12-34 from last week, while women 18-49 were up 28.6 percent. The reason for the overall decline was a 25.6 percent drop with people over 50. The 0.29 rating the show did in that demo is the lowest on record for NXT on the USA Network.

As compared to the same week in 2021, NXT's overall viewership was down 9.5 percent -- but its 18-49 demo rating was up 18.2 percent.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for NXT, as well as the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 20 percent in overall viewers and down 13.3 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.