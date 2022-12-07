Read full article on original website
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts another teammate without a helmet during Rams' wild comeback win over Raiders
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield lead an incredible comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders for a 17-16 Rams victory. What was more impressive, is Mayfield only had about 48 hours in L.A. before the game, as he was just picked up by the team this week after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Joe Mixon logs full practice, Jaylen Waddle limited, Jets dealing with flu
Thursday morning's fantasy football news wrap: Joe Mixon takes another step to returning from concussion, Jaylen Waddle's status uncertain for Sunday night, several Jets players miss practice with the flu, and more injury news heading into Week 14.
NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 14, 2022 include Tony Pollard
Deshaun Watson had a forgettable debut with the Browns last week. He is now the seventh-most expensive quarterback on DraftKings, compared to the 12th on FanDuel. A conservative NFL DFS strategy would be to wait for Watson to prove himself with Cleveland before slotting him into daily Fantasy football lineups. By using that approach, the cap space you would save by not rostering him could be utilized on more expensive NFL DFS picks like Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already got off to a fascinating start, as the Baker Mayfield-led (!) Los Angeles Rams staged a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. We've got a fascinating slate of games ahead on Sunday and Monday, and there will surely...
Fantasy Football Week 14 Wide Receiver Rankings: Who is in the "must-start" tier?
With the Fantasy Football playoffs looming, I'm taking the opportunity to do a quick inventory of where each position stands. The goal here is to help make some start/sit calls, hopefully, but also to help you prioritize your roster building for these all-important weeks. Here are my playoff-focused tiers for...
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Dealing with new injury
Fournette was limited at practice Thursday by a foot injury. Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Fournette previously sat out Week 12 due to a hip pointer and was listed as questionable for Monday's eventual win against the Saints, but he suited up for that contest and got the better end of the RB snap share with rookie Rachaad White, 60-41 percent. Overall, Fournette turned his 16 touches into 81 yards from scrimmage, while White had 15 touches for 69 total yards and a receiving TD. With a new health concern in tow, Fournette's status now is one to monitor ahead of Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Rams vs. Raiders odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas (5-7) has posted three consecutive victories to climb within two games of the New York Jets for the final wild-card berth in the AFC playoff picture with five games remaining. The Rams (3-9) haven't come close to looking like the team that won the Super Bowl last season, as they've been depleted by key injuries and enter with a six-game losing streak.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14, 2022: Model says start Latavius Murray, but sit Devin Singletary
Week 14 Fantasy football lineups may look a little barren considering there are six teams on bye this week. The running back position, especially, is taking a hit with the likes of Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor resting at home. But players with less name recognition have emerged in recent weeks and could factor into your Week 14 Fantasy football strategy. Rookie backs like Isiah Pacheco and Rachaad White have leapfrogged veterans on their respective teams and could be intriguing Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
