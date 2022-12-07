Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPFO
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
themainewire.com
Liberal Civil War Erupts Over $70,000 Brunswick Mural Not Being “Inclusive” Enough
Liberals in Brunswick are going to war with one another over a $70,000 painting that’s going to end up on the side of the Fort Andross Mill. Although the painting — “Many Stitches Hold Up the Sky,” by two Hallowell artists — is your standard left-wing virtue-signaling “art” that has replaced what we used to know as art, a Bowdoin College professor started a petition complaining about the mural because it’s not “inclusive” enough.
themainewire.com
Oppose Schools Secretly Gender Transitioning Kids? That’s Intolerance, Says Sun Journal
The Lewiston Sun Journal news coverage of a school policy fight in the Oxford Hills School District left some readers scratching their heads Thursday night over reporter Nicole Carter’s blithe accusations of intolerance. Earlier in the week, parents in the school district successfully stalled a proposed policy that would...
Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lights plan sparks conversation on town needs
Wiscasset selectmen Dec. 6 agreed to tap American Rescue Plan Act funds for up to $75,000 in light-emitting diode (LED) street lights. The lights will save the town about $30,000 a year in power costs and would have paid for themselves by now if put in a few years ago, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said.
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
989wclz.com
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
WPFO
Lewiston students take the lead on mental health issues
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Students in Lewiston are leading the way when it comes to talking about mental health. Lewiston's Youth Advisory Council hosted a discussion Thursday night about the issue. Several studies have shown that the pandemic accelerated a youth mental health crisis that was already building. Educators say it's...
WPFO
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
WPFO
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
WPFO
Lisbon Public Works employee helps woman cross sidewalk under construction
LISBON (WGME) -- A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday. Lisbon Public Works employee Johnny Westleigh was working on Main Street when he noticed a woman with a cane approaching an uneven sidewalk. Westleigh offered her his arm, and the two crossed the sidewalk...
WPFO
Midcoast police are offering sand to seniors to avoid falls this winter
LISBON (WGME) - With snow and ice closing in, Police Departments in the Midcoast are offering to deliver free buckets of sand to senior citizens to prevent falling injuries this season. The sand for seniors program was founded by Triad, a Midcoast volunteering organization who's goal is to make life...
WPFO
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WMTW
Several bullets found inside Turner middle school; Deputies reviewing footage
TURNER, Maine — Authorities are investigating after four bullets were found inside of a Maine school on Wednesday. Officials at Tripp Middle School confirmed students were on hold during their first-period class for an extended time. A bullet was found by a staff member in a stairwell at the...
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
WMTW
Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close
HARPSWELL, Maine — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. Superintendent Steve Connolly told Maine's Total Coverage that 35% of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers and that 20% of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
WPFO
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
WPFO
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium
TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
WPFO
Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
