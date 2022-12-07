Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
Kingsport PD seeking missing 12-year-old
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon. Police report that foul […]
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
Sullivan Heights teacher suspended without pay after alleged false stabbing report
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher accused of falsely reporting that he had been stabbed at the school has been suspended without pay, according to Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski confirmed to News Channel 11 on Friday that Harold Dalton, a band teacher who had been employed […]
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search
The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
Sullivan Heights parent not reassured after teacher’s ‘false’ stabbing arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Court documents are revealing what a Sullivan County teacher allegedly told investigators when he said he was stabbed on Monday, Dec. 5. Harold Dalton appeared in court Thursday. Dalton has been a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle school for 25 years. He bonded out of jail Wednesday night. Dalton […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified
Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
993thex.com
wjhl.com
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends …. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block …. Providence 8th grader is...
wvlt.tv
Search For 'Armed And Dangerous' Fugitive - clipped version
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
