UVA football players granted extra year of eligibility

WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the University of Virginia football teams whose eligibility would have expired this season have been granted another year of eligibility after the final two games of their season were canceled.

James Daves, UVA’s Assistant Athletics Director for Athletic Communications, confirmed that all players who were in their final year of NCAA eligibility will have another year to play football if they so choose.

UVA grants posthumous degrees to campus shooting victims

The decision comes about a month after a shooting on campus that killed three members of the team : Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The team’s remaining games — against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech — were both canceled shortly after the shooting.

According to Daily Progress reporter Greg Madia, the players who will be able to use the extra year are wideouts Billy Kemp IV and Keytoan Thompson, defensive backs Darrius Bratton and Anthony Johnson and defensive lineman Kam Butler, Jack Camper and Devontae Davis. Kemp and Johnson will likely not play another year as they have already declared for this year’s NFL Draft.

