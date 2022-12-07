ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

WETM 18 News

2022 Ernie Davis Award nominees revealed

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday. The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads

Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Union-Endicott Tigers Commit to Play College Lacrosse

We're looking at some snow this weekend, but spring sports are still in the news today as two Union-Endicott lacrosse players signed the dotted line to play at the next level. Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg will each be playing at the next level. Calegari is headed to Stevenson University...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oxford Boy's Basketball Puts on a Show Against GMU

Oxford was scoring at will against GMU, coming out with a 72-44 win. John Rovente scores a team-high 20 for the Black Hawks, Caden Rifanburg 14, Donovan Rickard 13. Brian Wilson pours in 27 for the Raiders.
OXFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton High School Student Gets $10k Scholarship

Junior Damian Sanchez took a career quiz on Big Future, part of the College Board and won $10,000. Big Future helps students plan, prepare and pay for college. Sanchez says he doesn't remember taking the survey, but is excited to be able to continue his education, hoping to get a Masters in Criminal Justice.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Bring Back Teddy Bear Toss This Saturday

Well we're about a third of the way through the hockey season for the Binghamton Black Bears.. Seventeen games in for the 56 game regular-season and now we'll take a flashback to last weekend then go ahead on preview the upcoming days. The Bears are on the road on Friday,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Village of Endicott Hosts First Holiday Concert

The Village of Endicott welcomed the community today for a holiday concert located in the Rotunda room on Main Street. There were many great performances from 4PM-7PM. These performances included Allie Torto, All Saints Select Choir, Nexus, and Matthew Beach. The performers played holiday music as well as their favorite...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Odessa-Montour School District appoints interim superintendent

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Board of Education at Odessa-Montour Central Schools has appointed an interim superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned. The school district confirmed that the Board appointed Tracy Marchionda as interim superintendent following last week’s announcement that Chris Wood would be resigning. The school said Marchionda previously worked in an interim position […]
ODESSA, NY
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney announces Upstate NY concert for 2023

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Upstate New York in 2023. The four-time Entertainer of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards announced an addition to his “I Go Back” tour dates on Friday, June 23, at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open near Binghamton. The concert will take place at the En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, N.Y., after the first found of the PGA Tour Champions golf tournament.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon Holds Book Signing

Riverow Bookstore hosted Town of Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon this afternoon. Gordon held a book signing to celebrate the publishing of his two latest works -- which examine the history of Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County. The books themselves were written in the late 19th century -- now edited...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Notre Dame & Elmira Police Department offer help to local homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department. As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
ELMIRA, NY

