BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday. The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes […]
Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads
Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
Johnson City Takes Championship Game in Mark Woitach Tournament Over Newfield
The Johnson City Wildcats defeated Athens on Friday night, setting up a battle with Newfield in the Championship game of the Mark Woitach Tip Off Tournament -- where J-C won 70-53 over the Trojans. Muhammad-Zubayr Griffin led the 'Cats with 16 points at half-time. Check out the first half highlights...
Two Union-Endicott Tigers Commit to Play College Lacrosse
We're looking at some snow this weekend, but spring sports are still in the news today as two Union-Endicott lacrosse players signed the dotted line to play at the next level. Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg will each be playing at the next level. Calegari is headed to Stevenson University...
Oxford Boy's Basketball Puts on a Show Against GMU
Oxford was scoring at will against GMU, coming out with a 72-44 win. John Rovente scores a team-high 20 for the Black Hawks, Caden Rifanburg 14, Donovan Rickard 13. Brian Wilson pours in 27 for the Raiders.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex reopens
After several setbacks over the multiple year process, the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is officially back up and running.
Newark Valley Girls Basketball Cruises Past Watkins Glen
The Newark Valley Cardinals handled the visiting Senecas of Watkins Glen with a 42-25 victory, Makana "Cha" Gardner led the team with 13 points. Check out the highlights here!
No. 3 Binghamton Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Cruise Past Central PA
The Binghamton Bulldogs have now won seven in a row, and remain undefeated on the season after beating the Central PA Kings 117-83.
Binghamton High School Student Gets $10k Scholarship
Junior Damian Sanchez took a career quiz on Big Future, part of the College Board and won $10,000. Big Future helps students plan, prepare and pay for college. Sanchez says he doesn't remember taking the survey, but is excited to be able to continue his education, hoping to get a Masters in Criminal Justice.
Black Bears Bring Back Teddy Bear Toss This Saturday
Well we're about a third of the way through the hockey season for the Binghamton Black Bears.. Seventeen games in for the 56 game regular-season and now we'll take a flashback to last weekend then go ahead on preview the upcoming days. The Bears are on the road on Friday,...
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
The Village of Endicott Hosts First Holiday Concert
The Village of Endicott welcomed the community today for a holiday concert located in the Rotunda room on Main Street. There were many great performances from 4PM-7PM. These performances included Allie Torto, All Saints Select Choir, Nexus, and Matthew Beach. The performers played holiday music as well as their favorite...
Odessa-Montour School District appoints interim superintendent
ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Board of Education at Odessa-Montour Central Schools has appointed an interim superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned. The school district confirmed that the Board appointed Tracy Marchionda as interim superintendent following last week’s announcement that Chris Wood would be resigning. The school said Marchionda previously worked in an interim position […]
Kenny Chesney announces Upstate NY concert for 2023
Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Upstate New York in 2023. The four-time Entertainer of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards announced an addition to his “I Go Back” tour dates on Friday, June 23, at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open near Binghamton. The concert will take place at the En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, N.Y., after the first found of the PGA Tour Champions golf tournament.
First Arena to bring festive family fun to the Twin Tiers with inaugural 'Joyfest'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- First Arena is bringing a day of festive family fun to the Southern Tier with its inaugural "Joyfest" event. The celebration comes as the facility recognizes its one-year anniversary of reopening under Mammoth Sports and Entertainment. "It's really a little holiday entertainment gift to the community...
Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon Holds Book Signing
Riverow Bookstore hosted Town of Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon this afternoon. Gordon held a book signing to celebrate the publishing of his two latest works -- which examine the history of Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County. The books themselves were written in the late 19th century -- now edited...
Former Waverly parks director admits to misusing $16k
Yesterday, December 8th, David Shaw, the former parks and recreation director for the Village of Waverly, pled guilty to destroying and altering Village of Waverly Recreation League Records.
Notre Dame & Elmira Police Department offer help to local homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department. As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, […]
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Will 2022 Make It Seven Years In A Row Of A Binghamton White Christmas?
It's no secret that I am not a fan of winter. Or late fall, or early spring. You get the idea - warm weather months are my favorite in the Southern Tier of New York State and Northeast Pennsylvania. Would I be happier living in other parts of the country...
