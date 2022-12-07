Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Warning, advisories issued as large winter storm heads toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of winter storms is coming Utah's way. The National Weather Service says a storm that will "bring significant accumulating snow to the mountains" is forecast to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Tuesday morning before clearing up later that day. The agency updated alerts ahead of the storm Saturday afternoon, issuing a winter storm warning for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, a winter storm watch for other high-elevation areas and winter weather advisories for other parts of the state.
Cox proposes money for Great Salt Lake, free transit, health care, housing
Governor Spencer Cox unveiled the remainder of his $28.4 billion budget on Friday, proposing big spending increases for the Great Salt Lake and water conservation
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
globeslcc.com
Utah’s population boom could further strain its limited water
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a group of news, education and media organizations – including The Globe and student journalists at Salt Lake Community College – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake. The following...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
KUTV
Gov. Cox proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. “This is...
Here’s a study on Utah’s rate of homeless women
Just over 24,000 people accessed homelessness services in Utah in 2021, according to the Utah Office of Homeless Services. And 39% of them were women.
Organized crime suspects allegedly steal thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations
A Las Vegas man has been arrested following the theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations in what police believe was committed as an organized crime.
usustatesman.com
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
kslnewsradio.com
Real estate agents, along with Utah residents, being scammed on Zillow
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County residents aren’t the only ones being scammed on the real estate app Zillow. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate said real estate agents are also being duped. “Vacant lot or land parcel listings are an easier target for...
New app makes it easier than ever to report roadkill in Utah
Nobody likes seeing roadkill on the streets of Utah and a new app will help submit reports faster to crews in order to clean up dead animals.
Utah Humane Society celebrates 200,000th adoption with $20 adoption fee
The Humane Society of Utah will be celebrating its 200,000th adoption from Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11, by setting their adoption fee for all animals at $20.
Gov. Spencer Cox proposes $1B in tax relief, including exemption for unborn fetuses
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record revenues amid a booming state economy enabled him to boost critical funding while also offering widespread tax relief in his new budget proposal.
kjzz.com
Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
byu.edu
BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces
Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
Utah’s Traction Law explained
Driving in winter weather can be extremely challenging. As snow continues to fall in Utah, UDOT will often declare a specific area to be under the Traction Law. But what does that really mean?
Booze is big business in Utah, new figures show
Alcohol sales cleared a half-billion dollars for another year in Utah, according to figures released by the state's liquor control authority.
Active weather returning to Utah over the weekend, heavy mountain snowfall expected
A weak storm grazing northern Utah has brought light snow showers to areas north of Davis County. Clearing skies will continue this afternoon as high pressure builds in with near seasonal highs this afternoon. Clear skies across the state will be short-lived as we'll see increasing cloud cover on Saturday.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
