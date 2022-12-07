ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Warning, advisories issued as large winter storm heads toward Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of winter storms is coming Utah's way. The National Weather Service says a storm that will "bring significant accumulating snow to the mountains" is forecast to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Tuesday morning before clearing up later that day. The agency updated alerts ahead of the storm Saturday afternoon, issuing a winter storm warning for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, a winter storm watch for other high-elevation areas and winter weather advisories for other parts of the state.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
globeslcc.com

Utah’s population boom could further strain its limited water

The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a group of news, education and media organizations – including The Globe and student journalists at Salt Lake Community College – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake. The following...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
KUTV

Gov. Cox proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. “This is...
usustatesman.com

Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world

Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
kjzz.com

Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
byu.edu

BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces

Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
ABC4

Utah’s Traction Law explained

Driving in winter weather can be extremely challenging. As snow continues to fall in Utah, UDOT will often declare a specific area to be under the Traction Law. But what does that really mean?
