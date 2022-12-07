ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
flcourier.com

Tampa police chief resigns amid traffic stop controversy

TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday effective immediately after an investigation into a Pinellas County traffic stop where she flashed a badge and asked a deputy to “just let us go.”. Mayor Jane Castor asked for and received the resignation, Castor announced Monday in...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
HUDSON, FL
fox13news.com

Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police: Student arrested after posting photo with gun in school bathroom

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A Gibbs High School student was arrested for a possession of a weapon on school property Thursday. According to St. Pete Police. the night grader was arrested and charged with a felony after a teacher notified the school resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a gun, while standing inside the school bathroom.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

