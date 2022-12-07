ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanette Carvalho
2d ago

Wow! Can you imagine being the girl on the date with him? She's thinking she dodged a bullet. Eek!

Guest
3d ago

Another model democrat, he will be let off with a free subscription to Netflix to watch his fav Cuties.

dean may
3d ago

no worries he'll be back at it again in a month or so these guys only get slapped on the wrist

q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm

EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
EVERETT, WA
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating West Seattle Fatal Shooting

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood on Friday evening. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics determined life saving measures were not feasible and declared the man deceased at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
YAHOO!

Suspect arrested in 34-year-old cold case murder of Appleton woman

APPLETON - A suspect has been arrested in Washington for Betty Rolf's 1988 sexual assault and murder, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Gene C. Meyer, a 66-year-old resident of Eatonville, Wash., who police believe formerly lived in Appleton, is being held at the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Washington. He has been charged in Outagamie County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with a weapon. He's awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.
APPLETON, WI
KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, December 8, 2022

On 12/08/22 at 12:18 p.m. at UNFI Lewis County, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 12/08/22 at 1:59 p.m. in the 21400 block of Old Hwy 99 SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cameron Ray Winward, 42,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured

GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
GRAHAM, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park. Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 4:38 p.m. on Friday. It appears the victim died at the scene. Police say he was found dead...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA

