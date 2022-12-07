Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Yale

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and James Jones and the Yale Bulldogs (8-2, 0-0 Ivy League) :

Game time is 1 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 111, Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens

Kentucky freshman Cason Wallace (22) is averaging 11 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals a game. James Crisp/AP

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Yale roster: Click here

One-minute scouting report : Click here

Kentucky-Yale series history : Click here

The odds: Click here





For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky ace the test presented by Ivy League power Yale?

Will shot-blocking sensation Ugonna Onyenso get more time for Kentucky moving forward?

Kentucky gains some ground while preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25

Why isn’t Chris Livingston playing more? Calipari is still searching for the answer.

When Kentucky needed it most, Cason Wallace was there. ‘That fellow knows how to play.’