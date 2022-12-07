Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Yale
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and James Jones and the Yale Bulldogs (8-2, 0-0 Ivy League) :
Game time is 1 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: TBA
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 111, Internet Channel 962
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Yale roster: Click here
One-minute scouting report : Click here
Kentucky-Yale series history : Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
