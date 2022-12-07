ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Yale

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and James Jones and the Yale Bulldogs (8-2, 0-0 Ivy League) :

Game time is 1 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 111, Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3pQq_0jaz2vvh00
Kentucky freshman Cason Wallace (22) is averaging 11 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals a game. James Crisp/AP

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Yale roster: Click here

One-minute scouting report : Click here

Kentucky-Yale series history : Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky ace the test presented by Ivy League power Yale?

Will shot-blocking sensation Ugonna Onyenso get more time for Kentucky moving forward?

Kentucky gains some ground while preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25

Why isn’t Chris Livingston playing more? Calipari is still searching for the answer.

When Kentucky needed it most, Cason Wallace was there. ‘That fellow knows how to play.’

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the transfer portal as they look to fill out the roster for 2023. Penn State transfer defensive end Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for a few days, but he has already received several offers. According to CatsPause, One...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class.  Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday:  DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU football makes plans for FBS move

Rixon Lane, director of EKU Sports communications, confirmed EKU Football is working to move to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). “As reported by ESPN today, EKU is actively working towards a move to FBS football along with the other football-playing institutions within the ASUN and WAC (Western Athletic Conference). EKU’s main objective has been, and will continue to be, providing the best possible situation and opportunities for our student-athletes, programs and university community,” said Lane on Friday night.
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
