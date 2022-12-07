UConn football team preparing for bowl game in Myrtle Beach

(WTNH) – In just 12 days, the UConn football team will play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl down in South Carolina. The Huskies were on the practice field on Wednesday morning in Storrs.

Head coach Jim Mora says the team will do all the heavy lifting this week, installing a game place and getting his players mentally prepared.

While some football teams across the country may be disappointed with a secondary bowl, Mora says his guys are all in.

“During the year, we didn’t talk a lot about down the road objectives because we just felt like the best thing to do is focus on getting better every day,” Mora said. “We did have conversations about, let’s get to a bowl, let’s send our seniors out with a bowl game, and so there’s zero disappointment. We get to go to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The hotel we’re staying at is on the beach. We get the play a Marshall team. These guys love playing football together. We get another chance to play, so you know, I don’t know what other teams feel like. I know our team’s excited.”

Mora bought 50 tickets for the bowl game and plans to raffle them off to UConn students.

