Man Seriously Hurt After Being Attacked By Two Pit Bulls In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A man is the hospital with life threatening injuries after being attacked yesterday by two dogs in West Des Moines. Police found the man unconscious mid-attack near Mills Civic and South 50th Street, and needed to put one of the dogs down to give medical aid to the man.
Two Des Moines Area Urgent Cares Temporarily Switch To Virtual Care
(Des Moines, IA) -- High patient loads and staffing shortages are prompting another temporary health care change in the Des Moines area. Two MercyOne Urgent Care Clinics are temporarily switching to virtual visits only. Mercy says their Urgent Care Clinics in Ankeny (800 East First Street) and in South Des Moines (6601 SW 9th Street) will not be offering in-person appointments, as of Monday, December 12th. Other Mercy Clinics will continue in-person patient care.
