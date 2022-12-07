(Des Moines, IA) -- High patient loads and staffing shortages are prompting another temporary health care change in the Des Moines area. Two MercyOne Urgent Care Clinics are temporarily switching to virtual visits only. Mercy says their Urgent Care Clinics in Ankeny (800 East First Street) and in South Des Moines (6601 SW 9th Street) will not be offering in-person appointments, as of Monday, December 12th. Other Mercy Clinics will continue in-person patient care.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO