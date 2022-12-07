ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche catches fire on I-90 West, no injuries

By Adam Duke
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Porsche Cayenne caught fire on I-90 westbound in Cheektowaga on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident resulted in right lane traffic being blocked, backing vehicles up for about two miles. The fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Video of the fire, courtesy of viewer Elizabeth Lathrop, can be viewed at the top of the page.

